Game-changing EaDo waterfront mixed-use development tees up new golf course and restaurant

One of the most highly anticipated developments in Houston has just announced new draws for active and food-loving locals.

East River, the massive, ambitious, 150-acre waterfront project is teeing up a new public, nine-hole, par-three golf course.

Additionally, Midway, the firm behind East River, announced a new family-friendly restaurant and patio bar on the sprawling complex.

Front nine

A little about the golf course, per a press release:

Dubbed East River 9 (apropos), this will be the only public, nine-hole, par-three golf course inside the 610 Loop. The links-style short course boasts holes that range from 80 to 150 yards; a natural grass, 300-yard driving range with a downtown skyline backdrop; a 12,000 square-foot social putting green; and a 1,000 square-foot pro shop which will feature merchandise, rental clubs, and refreshments.

Two staggered tee boxes play into all nine greens and provide players with the ability to play two unique nine-hole rounds.

“East River 9 will grow the game by filling a void in the market between the driving range and the full 18-hole experience,” said Clayton Freels, founding partner of the concepts. “It also brings a fun, community-oriented activation that will welcome neighboring residents to a site that has been closed to the public for over 75 years.”

In some heartwarming local news, Fifth Ward and nearby Phillis Wheatley High School will partner with East River 9 to create an inclusive environment for students and their families. Wheatley is even discussing the addition of a golf team to its athletic program once the facilities are complete, per a release.

East River eats

Meanwhile, the new East River restaurant, Riverhouse Houston, will anchor the golf course and will serve a scratch kitchen menu coupled with a well-rounded beer, wine, and spirits selection.

A new concept from DKC Group, the eatery will be housed in a repurposed industrial structure that overlooks the golf course, Buffalo Bayou, and downtown skyline.

Evenings promise live music and sunset views on an expansive terrace, which will feature a kids playscape, outdoor games, and fire pits. Riverhouse will accommodate corporate, social, and charity events and can serve more than 1,000 guests and park more than 300 cars.

Construction started in May; the golf and restaurant is reportedly on schedule to open by the first quarter of 2022.