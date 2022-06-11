New Houston pickelball patio paradise bounces to top of week's hottest stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. New pickleball paradise with massive patio swings into Washington Avenue. The new bar will offer four courts, a covered deck, cabanas, and more than 10,000-square-feet of patio space.

2. Houston's ultimate guide to more than 40 new restaurants and bars coming in 2022. A good year for new restaurant will only get better in the months to come.

3. Talented Houston BBQ and culinary couple joins Ronnie Killen's empire. Working for the successful restaurateur is the next step towards opening their own restaurant.

4. ZZ Top legend Dusty Hill's treasured items now available to fans in new estate sale. No word if any cheap sunglasses are available.

5. Popular Houston cocktail destination named one of the 50 best bars in North America. The Southern-inspired spot is the only Texas establishment to make the prestigious list.