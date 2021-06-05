Headache-inducing major 610 Loop closure leads week's top 5 stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Painful major closure at 610/59 means months of traffic headaches. Rain delayed the closures for a week, so enjoy the ramp while it lasts.

2. Mysterious West U 'Darth Vader house' lights up market for $4.3 million. The distinctive home offers four bedrooms, five full bathrooms, an expansive balcony, and a four-car garage.

3. Chris Shepherd serves up a new burger joint for historic farmers market. Underbelly Burger will serve a variation on the chef's signature Cease & Desist Burger along with hot dogs and boozy milkshakes.

4. Iconic downtown Houston bridge graffiti may be gone forever after recent vandalism. The graffiti may be gone, but its spirit will live on.

5. Houston Restaurant Weeks serves up highly anticipated dining dates for 2021. This year's edition of the charity dining event features a new, $49 dinner option.