Mysterious West U 'Darth Vader house' lights up market for $4.3 million

For years, West University neighbors and residents would stroll or drive by the intriguing contemporary/modern house on 3201 University Blvd., hoping for a peek inside what’s been dubbed the “Darth Vader House.”

Now, finally, photos have been revealed, as the striking home has hit the market.

Listed by Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty, the house is on sale for $4.3 million and is represented by Wade Knight and Nadia Carron.

Immediately evocative of sci-fi’s most recognizable villain, the exterior is meant to resemble the iconic Darth Vader helmet; the “nose” intentionally points towards the corner of Buffalo Speedway and the prestigious University Boulevard.

“This home is a custom home built in 1992,” says Carron. “The seller played an intricate role in designing and overseeing the construction of this home. It is a contemporary/modern masterpiece that was orchestrated by the home owner himself.”

A little about the current owner: The seller is a well-known, established (yet quite private) plastic surgeon, sources tell us, and is heavily involved in dog rescues throughout the city of Houston and boasts a strong background in the music industry.

As for the sleek home, it sits on .41 acres with a lush yard and strategically placed trees. Inside boasts some 7,040 square feet of living space, four bedrooms, five full bathrooms, an expansive balcony, and a four-car garage. The back of the home is reminiscent of a Star Wars star destroyer of Death Star with its myriad windows.

Downstairs reveals a central, multi-level family room area, also coined as “The Pit.” The floor in this “pit” includes manmade cracks with in-between water features — all personally designed by the owner. These floors are crafted with a combination of stone and concrete, and then hand carved, hand painted, and sealed.

Meanwhile, the study seems the perfect command center for the resident mastermind.

Given Houston’s seller’s market status and the current buy bonanza, we don’t expect this Vader HQ to last long.

More details and images of the “Darth Vader” house can be found here.