Luxe and spacey Medical Center spot lands on list of hottest new hotels in U.S.

Since its opening last year, the luxe Blossom Hotel Houston has made a splash in the Medical Center as a premiere destination for international travelers, visitors, and staycationers with its modern, lunar design and rooftop pool.

The nation, it seems, has caught on. Blossom has just been named to a new list of 10 Hottest New Hotels in the U.S. for 2022 from TripAdvisor, as part of its 2022 Travelers' Choice Awards. The hotel (located at 7118 Bertner Ave.) lands at No. 8 on the top-25 list and is the only Houston inn to make the survey, in which travelers reviewed new hotels they experienced in 2021.

Specifically, Blossom was cited by its guests for “impeccable and friendly service and comfortable, modern rooms” per a press release, as well as high-end amenities and services, such as the onsite Mercedes-Benz shuttle.

A cadre of A-listers, city dignitaries including the mayor, and scenesters packed the Blossom opening event (a favorite was plush robe giveaways) that was an especially bit delayed due to the pandemic. The spacey hotel has truly taken off from there, as evidenced by the five-star rating it boasts on TripAdvisor. Reviewers on TripAdvisor declare the Blossom as a “true hidden gem” as well as a spirited, “best hotel everrrrrrrrr.”

“Despite opening during the most challenging year in history of the hospitality industry, Blossom Hotel Houston was an instant hit thanks to the team’s dedication to invigorating the local economy and bringing both tourism and business to the city,” said Randy Nameth, director of operations of Blossom Hotel Houston, in a statement. “Today, we are thrilled that TripAdvisor’s community of seasoned travelers recognized our commitment to service excellence and named the hotel among must-visit properties in the U.S. in 2022 and beyond.”

Just after the Blossom at No. 8 comes Austin’s Colton House Hotel at No. 9; the spot earned rave reviews for its hip design and a choice staycation destination. Not far down the list, San Antonio’s Thompson Hotel - Riverwalk comes in at No. 12; here, travelers gushed over the hotel’s design as well as in-house dining and bar.

Further down the list, Lubbock’s Cotton Court Hotel comes in at No. 20. Inspired by the city’s downtown vibe, the hotel earned 4.5 stars and marks for its “cozy” and “exceptional” lodging. (Those visiting would be wise to visit the nearby Nicolett restaurant, which recently secured a James Beard Award nomination and a Texas Monthly nod.)