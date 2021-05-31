This is the hottest job in Houston for college grads, says new study

Are you a newly minted college grad searching for an in-demand job in Houston? If you're a petroleum engineer, you're in luck.

A study published May 27 by RentCafé, a platform for apartment rentals, shows the hottest job in Houston for college grads is petroleum engineer. RentCafé based its list of hot jobs on two factors: median pay and jobs per 1,000. The median pay for petroleum engineers in Houston is $178,240 and the rage of jobs per 1,000 is a mere 2.77

Austin? If you’re a software developer, you’re in luck.

As identified by RentCafé, here are the five hottest jobs in Houston for college grads:

Petroleum engineer Sales manager Computer systems analyst Geoscientist Medical and health services manager

What follows are the hottest jobs for college grads in Texas’ other major metro areas.

Austin

Software developer / software quality assurance analyst and tester College education administrator Database administrator and architect Information security analyst Administrative services and facilities manager

Dallas-Fort Worth

Sales manager Software developer / software quality assurance analyst and tester Information security analyst Medical and health services manager Computer systems analyst

San Antonio