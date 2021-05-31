This is the hottest job in Houston for college grads, says new study

Are you a newly minted college grad searching for an in-demand job in Houston? If you're a petroleum engineer, you're in luck.
A study published May 27 by RentCafé, a platform for apartment rentals, shows the hottest job in Houston for college grads is petroleum engineer. RentCafé based its list of hot jobs on two factors: median pay and jobs per 1,000. The median pay for petroleum engineers in Houston is $178,240 and the rage of jobs per 1,000 is a mere 2.77
Austin? If you’re a software developer, you’re in luck.
As identified by RentCafé, here are the five hottest jobs in Houston for college grads:
- Petroleum engineer
- Sales manager
- Computer systems analyst
- Geoscientist
- Medical and health services manager
What follows are the hottest jobs for college grads in Texas’ other major metro areas.
Austin
- Software developer / software quality assurance analyst and tester
- College education administrator
- Database administrator and architect
- Information security analyst
- Administrative services and facilities manager
Dallas-Fort Worth
- Sales manager
- Software developer / software quality assurance analyst and tester
- Information security analyst
- Medical and health services manager
- Computer systems analyst
San Antonio
- Medical and health services manager
- Software developer / software quality assurance analyst and tester
- Sales manager
- Computer systems analyst
- Nurse practitioner