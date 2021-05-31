Home » City Life
Help wanted

This is the hottest job in Houston for college grads, says new study

This is the hottest job in Houston for college grads, says new study

By
petroleum engineer
Petroleum engineers do well in Houston. Photo courtesy of Society for Petroleum Engineers

Are you a newly minted college grad searching for an in-demand job in Houston? If you're a petroleum engineer, you're in luck.

study published May 27 by RentCafé, a platform for apartment rentals, shows the hottest job in Houston for college grads is petroleum engineer. RentCafé based its list of hot jobs on two factors: median pay and jobs per 1,000. The median pay for petroleum engineers in Houston is $178,240 and the rage of jobs per 1,000 is a mere 2.77

Austin? If you’re a software developer, you’re in luck.

As identified by RentCafé, here are the five hottest jobs in Houston for college grads:

  1. Petroleum engineer
  2. Sales manager
  3. Computer systems analyst
  4. Geoscientist
  5. Medical and health services manager

What follows are the hottest jobs for college grads in Texas’ other major metro areas.

Austin
  1. Software developer / software quality assurance analyst and tester
  2. College education administrator
  3. Database administrator and architect
  4. Information security analyst
  5. Administrative services and facilities manager

Dallas-Fort Worth

  1. Sales manager
  2. Software developer / software quality assurance analyst and tester
  3. Information security analyst
  4. Medical and health services manager
  5. Computer systems analyst

San Antonio

  1. Medical and health services manager
  2. Software developer / software quality assurance analyst and tester
  3. Sales manager
  4. Computer systems analyst
  5. Nurse practitioner
ADVERTISEMENT
Learn More
Read These Next
Veteran, military retiree
Report marches out mediocre ranking for military retirement in Texas
Houston skyline
Foreign investors bank on Houston as hot commercial real estate market
410 Faust Houston home for sale
Houston real estate market leads nation with new homes on the market