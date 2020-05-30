Home » City Life
This Week's Hot Headlines

Shocking Houston restaurant closures lead week's most popular stories

Shocking Houston restaurant closures lead week's most popular stories

By
Barry's Pizza exterior
Barry's closed after 37 years. Barry's Pizza/Facebook

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Shocking shutters due to COVID-19 rock prominent Houston restaurants. Barry's Pizza and Poitín are among the restaurants to close permanently. 

2. Beloved Houston burger bus hits the end of the road. Houstonians have until Sunday, May 31 to get one last principal burger before Bernie's Burger Bus closes. 

3. Groundbreaking Montrose Indian restaurant shutters after reboot fails. Trying to operate Indika without its founder was like "buying a cult, without its leader."

4. 5 relaxing couples' getaways an easy road trip away from Houston. These destinations are perfect for a quick trip away.

5. Houston’s 'Diva of Dining,' Cleverley Stone, passes away at 68. We asked some of Stone's friends in the restaurant world to reflect on her contributions.

ADVERTISEMENT
Learn More
Read These Next
Princess Maria Galitzine, from left, Prince Piotr Galitzine and Archduchess Maria Anna Galitzine
Houston princess's sudden passing leads this week's top 5 stories
lewis black head shot
Houston's most famous Starbucks closure heats up most popular stories
The Woodlands Mall
Houston's surprise best place to live tops week's most popular stories