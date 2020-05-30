Shocking Houston restaurant closures lead week's most popular stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Shocking shutters due to COVID-19 rock prominent Houston restaurants. Barry's Pizza and Poitín are among the restaurants to close permanently.

2. Beloved Houston burger bus hits the end of the road. Houstonians have until Sunday, May 31 to get one last principal burger before Bernie's Burger Bus closes.

3. Groundbreaking Montrose Indian restaurant shutters after reboot fails. Trying to operate Indika without its founder was like "buying a cult, without its leader."

4. 5 relaxing couples' getaways an easy road trip away from Houston. These destinations are perfect for a quick trip away.

5. Houston’s 'Diva of Dining,' Cleverley Stone, passes away at 68. We asked some of Stone's friends in the restaurant world to reflect on her contributions.