Prolific Rice University president announces end to storied tenure

For some 17 years, Rice University president David Leebron has overseen exponential growth of the school’s facilities, research initiatives, and student body. Now, his tenure is coming to an end.

Leebron and the university announced on May 26 that he is leaving his position at the end of the next academic year. His official departure from the presidency will be effective on June 30, 2022, per a press release.

“Ping and I are so grateful for the opportunity we have had at Rice,” Leebron noted in a statement. “This is a truly remarkable and dedicated community and it has been a privilege to be part of it.”

In turn, trustees thanked the departing president for his leadership through what they describe as “an era of growth unprecedented” in the university’s 109-year history.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I want to express our deep appreciation and esteem for what David has done to transform our university while preserving its core values and community,” said Rob Ladd, chair of the board, in a statement. “Over what will be an extraordinary 18 years of service, David has had the vision, courage and determination to improve almost every aspect of this university.”

Students especially have benefited from Leebron’s oversight. Under his leadership, Rice’s student body has grown about 55 percent from 4,855 when he arrived in 2004 to some 7,500 in fall 2020, the school notes. Impressively, by 2025, the population is expected to reach 9,000 — an increase of around 85 percent.

Diversity is also a highlight. Press materials note that between 2004 and 2020, the number of domestic undergraduate students from underrepresented minority groups grew by almost 75 percent.

In effort to expand the university’s reach and access to more, Leebron launched the Rice Investment, the financial aid program offering free and reduced tuition to students from low- and middle-income families.

Facilities have also vastly expanded and improved; Rice’s current $1.8 billion capital improvement plan includes 29 new buildings, renovations, and other construction projects.

Linking the school to its home city, Leebron’s most recent strategic plan, the Vision for the Second Century, Second Decade, aims for the Rice “to engage with and empower the success of the city of Houston.”

The university, under Leebron’s guidance, has launched myriad initiatives, centers, and programs. A recent success is The Ion, the centerpiece of an innovation district now under development in Houston’s Midtown area.

Philadelphia-born and Harvard educated, Leebron is only the seventh president in Rice’s long history. His tenure is second only to the university’s founding president, Edgar Odell Lovett, who held the post for 34 years.



A search committee will be formed to find the university’s next president, the school announced.

“I am proud of so many things that we’ve accomplished at Rice,” Leebron continued in a statement. “But I’m especially proud of the community’s constant desire to provide greater opportunities and address the most important challenges facing our city, our country and our world.”