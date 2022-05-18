Stimulating fitness studio promising techie, 20-minute workouts muscles into The Heights

Fitness fans in the Heights and Inner Loop area now have a new, techie option.

National boutique fitness studio, Body20, will soon set up shop in the buzzy Heights destination, M-K-T. The concept is slated to open in late summer to early fall this year in Building 4, next to Honeychild’s Sweet Creams and facing the Heights Hike and Bike Trail.

For the uninitiated, Body20 offers a tech-based program that works in Electrical Muscle Stimulation (EMS) into every workout by targeting the deepest muscle fibers all the way to the outermost.

Promising some 150 times more muscle contractions than traditional training, EMS-based exercisers use roughly 90 percent of their muscles — some 36,000 muscle contractions — in just one, 20-minute workout session, Body20 claims. That’s compared to 50 percent of muscles used in traditional workouts.

Here, workouts are customized to each client, with promised benefits including weight loss, muscle strengthening, cellulite reduction, skin toning and tightening, increased metabolism, and cardiovascular health, per a press release.

“M-K-T is the perfect location for Body20 because it embodies a health conscious yet urban vibe,” Bhavika Patel, owner of Body20 Houston Heights, noted in a statement. “Body20 is the future of fitness and M-K-T is an ideal area to cultivate the community and brand awareness that this new boutique fitness concept is looking for.”

Those not in The Heights can look forward to another Body20 outpost coming soon to the Galleria area, with eight other locations throughout Texas in the future, including The Woodlands, Dallas, and San Antonio.

Body20 joins other concepts opening soon at M-K-T: The Skin Clinic, Honest Eats, Huemn, Venetian Nail Spa, Yumcha, Shampu Salon, Mala Sichuan Bistro, and Blue Sushi Sake Grill.

Body20; M-K-T Heights, Building 4, 600 N. Shepherd Dr. For more information, visit the official site.