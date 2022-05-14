Heights favorite sushi restaurant's exciting new location leads week's top stories

Home » City Life
Hando is coming to Spring Branch. Photo by Al Torres Photography

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Heights favorite sushi restaurant unrolls exciting new location in Spring Branch. The new location joins Feges BBQ and Shoot the Moon in the bustling Spring Branch Village shopping center. 

2. Bobby Heugel's 'best' new bar rises above Anvil with 200 spirits and a dream team staff. With a capacity of only 50 people, the new bar offers an intimate, dimly lit environment for sipping drinks.

3. Houston's whiskey-obsessed restaurant to open a spirited new locale in The Woodlands. Known for its inventory of hundreds of whiskeys and a decadent menu of comfort food, the restaurant has been a hit inside the loop since 2017.

4. Aaron Franklin and Tyson Cole reveal second Houston location of their Asian smokehouse. Just like Franklin promised, more karaage is coming to Houston.

5. Mexico-City inspired taqueria unrolls third Houston location in Garden Oaks. The new restaurant offers all-day utility and plenty of flavorful eats.

