Mexico-City inspired taqueria unrolls third Houston location in Garden Oaks

A popular Houston taqueria has brought the flavors of Mexico City to Garden Oaks. La Calle has opened its third Bayou City location at the corner of Ella Boulevard and 34th Street (3321 Ella Blvd.).

Like its siblings in downtown and Midtown, the new La Calle packs a lot into its cozy, 1,600-square-foot space. Inspired by Mexico City Central de Abasto market, the interior features a map showing famous CDMX landmarks and vintage TVs broadcasting telenovelas, soccer matches, and movies from Mexican wrestling icon El Santo.

Most importantly, diners will find the restaurant's familiar Mexican fare that starts with breakfast tacos and chilaquiles in the morning before moving to tortas, tacos, cevichito, and other dishes for lunch and dinner. Inspired by co-owner-founder Ramon Soriano's favorite taquerias from his childhood growing up in Mexico City, the street food concept famously makes just about everything fresh; its locations don't have a freezer, a microwave, or even a can opener.

“We try to stimulate the five senses," Soriano said in a statement. "Taste of the tacos; feel the crunchiness of the torta bread, the smell of the freshly cooked, from scratch carnitas; to see the TVs and vibrant colors; and to hear the taquero chopping the birria on the wooden tabla.”

Yes, birria. La Calle serves the trendy dish that combines 18-hour braised beef with cheese and consomme for dipping in a range of forms, including quesabirria tacos, a birria torta that uses bread dipped in consomme, and cups of broth served with chicharrones for dipping. The 10 varieties of street taco fillings include carnitas, pastor, chicken, carne asada, and vegetarian guacamole.

Co-owner Fernando Villegas oversees the restaurant's beverage offerings, which include scratch-made margaritas, agua frescas, pina coladas, mojitos, and micheladas.

“Our mission is to make everyone fall in love," Soriano added. "Our guests with our product, our team members with our culture, and our vendors with our business practices.”