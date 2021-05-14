New Heights hotel delivers hip boutique charm and poolside fun

A local inn is soaring to new heights with a major new look and name. The former Astro Inn in the historic Brooke Smith neighborhood is now the Heights House Hotel — after a $3.5 million renovation — promising a hip staycation or vacation destination.

The new hotel (100 W. Cavalcade St.) boasts 133 rooms with free parking; a 7,500-square-foot ground-floor courtyard with a pool with cabanas, patio green space with lounge furniture and canopy with covered outdoor seating. The two-acre property was purchased in 2019 by local business owners Jivar Foty and George Giannukos, according to a press release.

As CultureMap previously reported, the hotel bar and restaurant, Space Cowboy, serves up tropical cocktails and island comfort food from acclaimed chef Lyle Bento.

Bright colors are awash throughout the space. Highlights include a 36-foot neon sign and midcentury modern privacy brick around the courtyard, which matches original midcentury ornamental metal columns on the hotel’s balconies.

A new “Good Vibes Only” mural overlooks the pool and courtyard. The work comes courtesy of artists Sergio Aguilar and Jose Kontos of Monterrey, Mexico. The duo also worked on a 1,500-square-foot installation on the hotel’s south facade that nods to Houston’s Space City culture.

Inside, rooms start at an $100 per night on weekdays and are dog-friendly (with a pet fee). Room furniture is sourced from the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, per a release, and design elements include down feather pillows, retro mini-bar fridges, and midcentury modern globe lighting.

Amenities include a 55-inch flatscreen TV, high-speed WiFi, and eco-friendly toiletries. Certain rooms can be connected for large parties; room service is available from Space Cowboy, per a release.

Expect a buzzing scene at the hotel’s pool, which is slated to open in June. Day passes will be available for non-hotel guests starting at $20; poolside service comes via Space Cowboy. Look for poolside DJs, yoga on the lawn, and themed parties for Halloween, New Year’s Eve, Cinco de Mayo, and other holidays.

Houston’s hospitality industry professionals can enjoy special early-week rates on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Meanwhile, the property features three separate event spaces: the interior lobby and bar area, the outdoor canopy and lawn, and the pool and cabana space. All can be rented separately or together to host community and business events — as can the entire property, a release notes.

Outdoor games, electric scooter and bike rentals, and an IV bar by appointment are also on tap.

As an added perk, the hotel has a partnership with White Oak Music Hall (located 1.5 miles away), to provide discounted show tickets for guests and even complimentary rooms for out-of-town music acts.

Those interested in reservations can visit the hotel website or 713-869-7121.