Local philanthropists gift $1 million to Houston Food Bank amid massive surge in demand

As Houstonians rush to stock their kitchens amid the COVID-19 pandemic, school closures, and news of a potential meat shortage, attention is turning to those less fortunate — especially those out of work or who rely on pantries for assistance.

To that end, the Houston Food Bank reports a 130 percent to 150 percent increase in demand over the 1.1 million food insecure people in its service area, many of those who have never sought food assistance.

The Houston Food Bank has doubled distribution to 750,000 to 1 million pounds of food per day, according to a statement. With resources in demand, a local foundation has stepped up to provide what the food bank is calling a “massive” assist.

The Kinder Foundation has made a crucial donation of $1 million to Houston Food Bank. Each $1 donated will provide three meals to the community — meaning that some 3 million meals will be served up to Houstonians.

This donation is the latest gift to Houston Food Bank from Kinder Foundation, whose support goes back to 2008. Previous assistance includes the Hunger Can’t Wait capital campaign to purchase a new, larger facility, as well as the expansion of the food bank’s Backpack Buddy program, which provides enough food for six meals over the weekend, according to a release.



“Being able to feed yourself and your family is fundamental to the quality of your life,” said Nancy Kinder, president and CEO of the Kinder Foundation, in a statement. “We are fortunate to have the Houston Food Bank to provide hunger relief year-round. Our hope is that no one in Houston will go hungry. The Kinder Foundation is deeply proud to support the Houston Food Bank during this turbulent time.”



The Kinder Foundation has been a generous Houston benefactor. In January, the nonprofit gifted $1 million to the United Way of Greater Houston. And Memorial Park’s makeover comes courtesy of a giant, $70 million donation from the foundation.