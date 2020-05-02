Houston restaurants reopening leads week's most popular stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Master list of Houston restaurants reopening for dine-in service beginning May 1. Hundreds of establishments reopened Friday at 25-percent capacity with enhanced hygiene protocols.

2. Controversial Houston restaurant owner dishes on reopening dining room. Federal Grill owner Matt Brice shares his experiences reopening his restaurant in Hedwig Village.

3. Ken Hoffman reveals Jimmy Buffett's big Woodlands connection and details on a new album. Turns out that Muenster is the key ingredient for a proper 'Cheeseburger in Paradise.'

4. Ken Hoffman on why working at home should be Houston's new normal. The benefits of working from home include less traffic and cleaner air, our columnist writes.

5. Houston's 'Prince of Parties,' Jackson Hicks, dies at 73. The legendary caterer served presidents, celebrities, foreign dignitaries, and even royalty during his 30-plus year career.