Home » City Life
This Week's Hot Headlines

Houston restaurants reopening leads week's most popular stories

Houston restaurants reopening leads week's most popular stories

By
Candente fajitas platter
Candente is one of hundreds of restaurants reopening.  Photo by Shannon O'Hara

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Master list of Houston restaurants reopening for dine-in service beginning May 1. Hundreds of establishments reopened Friday at 25-percent capacity with enhanced hygiene protocols. 

2. Controversial Houston restaurant owner dishes on reopening dining room. Federal Grill owner Matt Brice shares his experiences reopening his restaurant in Hedwig Village.

3. Ken Hoffman reveals Jimmy Buffett's big Woodlands connection and details on a new album. Turns out that Muenster is the key ingredient for a proper 'Cheeseburger in Paradise.'

4. Ken Hoffman on why working at home should be Houston's new normal. The benefits of working from home include less traffic and cleaner air, our columnist writes. 

5. Houston's 'Prince of Parties,' Jackson Hicks, dies at 73. The legendary caterer served presidents, celebrities, foreign dignitaries, and even royalty during his 30-plus year career.

Read These Next
Federal Grill Jen Matt Brice
Houston restaurant's plan to reopen dining room leads top stories
Frenchy's fried chicken
Fave Houston restaurant dishes at grocery stores heat up top 5 stories
Houston aerial skyline with traffic on the highway
Houston's dramatic drop in traffic leads week's 5 most popular stories