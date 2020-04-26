Houston's 'Prince of Parties,' Jackson Hicks, dies at 73

Houston’s “Prince of Parties” has died. Jackson Hicks, the always-elegant, A-list caterer to Houston’s most posh parties, passed away on Saturday, April 25. He was 73.

Hicks was on a walk in Montrose with his partner, Milton Townsend, on Saturday when he collapsed in the driveway of former Houston Mayor Annise Parker, his neighbor, Parker told the Houston Chronicle. Hicks never regained consciousness.

The dapper Hicks was a fixture of Houston society for more than 30 years, beloved and sought-after for the ornate style he brought to galas and private parties. (Indeed, it was common to walk into an event and instantly recognize it as “a Jackson.”) Myriad celebrities, foreign dignitaries, and even royalty enjoyed his opulent offerings. Hicks’ firm, Jackson & Company, was the exclusive caterer of the Corinthian, the lavish downtown event venue for 15 years.

Hicks launched his career working in boutique high-end wine retailers, after attending Baylor University. Clients took note of his adventurous approach to food and wine parings and soon sought his advice for organizing the details of their own parties and events, according to his company bio. Soon, he opened the doors to Jackson & Company.

Hicks became fast friends with former President George H.W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush. Not surprisingly, the Bushes tapped Jackson & Company to service the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s events, including a Celebration of Reading, according to the Chronicle.

He retired in 2017, having overseen and catered tens of thousands of parties, and split time between Houston and Woodstock, Vermont. Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.

This is a developing story.