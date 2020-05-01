Home » City Life
beach open

City of Galveston officially opens all beaches to the public with social distancing requirements

City of Galveston officially opens all beaches to the public

By
Galveston beach with umbrellas
Galveston is welcoming visitors to its beaches — with social distancing measures.  Photo courtesy of Galveston Island Visitors & Convention Bureau

As Texas officially begins its first phase of partially reopening certain businesses, the City of Galveston announced that all public beaches have been reopened as of Friday, May 1 — with social distancing recommendations,” according to the city.

The move comes after Galveston reopened beaches on April 27, but only from 6 am to 9 pm daily for pedestrians, joggers, and surfers. Access to the beach was closed during all other hours; anyone violating the order faced a Class C misdemeanor and a $500 fine. Vehicular traffic was also banned, as was setting up chairs, tents, or beach picnics. Those restrictions have now been lifted.

As CultureMap previously reported, Galveston city and county officials had initially tried to keep the beaches open in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“However, it is clear that there are many people visiting from other areas in defiance of local, state, and national travel recommendations and/or restrictions,” the City noted in a press release, adding, “the Texas General Land Office will not allow the beach to remain open to residents only. As a public beach, it must be closed to all.”

That’s all changed now, with the city inviting visitors to beaches all day — so long as they practice safe gatherings. “The City of Galveston's top priority is the health of our residents,” said the city, in a statement. “We strongly urge our residents to continue taking health precautions and following the CDC, state and health district guidelines regarding COVID-19, including social distancing and avoiding gatherings of more than 10.”

The reopening is a first step in the City of Galveston and parks board's goal to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic and “salvage the summer,” a slogan taken from their recent state of the city announcement.

Read These Next
Coronavirus testing COVID-19 testing lab doctor test
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo reveals new plan to battle COVID-19
Alamo Drafthouse Houston Vintage Park theater movie-goers
Texas restaurants, movie theaters, and malls reopen with limited crowd
Galveston blue water beach
City of Galveston announces beaches will partially reopen to public