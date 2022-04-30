Home » City Life
This Week's Hot Headlines

Bellaire's big burger joint comeback leads this week's top stories

Bellaire's big burger joint comeback leads this week's top stories

By
Bellaire Broiler Burger Jason Scheinthal
Jason Scheinthal has revived Bellaire Broiler Burger. Photo by Eric Sandler

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Beloved Bellaire burger restaurant reborn after 2-year closure. The new owner is committed to recreating the restaurant's burgers "just the way it was" for so many years.

2. New smokehouse fires up BBQ and blues music in Sugar Land's hottest destination. Barbecue and the blues: two great tastes that taste great together.

3. Montrose's hottest sushi restaurant unrolls intimate new omakase space. Uchi will put its spin on the omakase counter trend.

4. Houston's newest amusement park thunders back for big opening after delay. The park and all attractions will be open on weekends from 11 am–7 pm, then 11 am-7 pm weekdays beginning May 30. 

5. 2 Houston high schools lead the report card among best in U.S. for 2022. Each year, U.S. News evaluates high schools on six factors: college readiness, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth, and graduation rates.

ADVERTISEMENT
Learn More
Read These Next
JSX
New Houston to Destin jet service takes off as week's top story
Southside Espresso_coffee shop_Sean Marshall
3 neighborhood Houston restaurant closings lead week's top stories
Patterson Park exterior
New Heights bar with massive patio shakes up week's top stories