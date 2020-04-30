Meet Red, the inspiring Staffordshire terrier, CultureMap's pet of the week

Name: Red, as in pop band, Simply Red; legendary Houston wrestler, Red Bastien; Red Buttons (who never had a benefit); basketball coach Red Auerbach; and model Red Dela Cruz. Note: I love this name for a dog.

Birthdate: February 22, 2019, Washington's birthday. He was the Father of Our Country. I have no idea who my father was. I was brought to the shelter as a stray. Here's a hankie, don't be ashamed of crying.

Ethnicity: I'm pretty darn close to an American Staffordshire mix. I weigh a tidy 38 pounds, the perfect weight for a family pet.

Like I said, I was picked up as a stray, and shelter vets discovered that I needed to have one of my back legs amputated. That was done several months ago, and you'd never know from the way I run and jump and play with other dogs and children, even little kids.

I'm just happy to be alive and healthy and on the way to a forever family home. Shelter staffers say I'm a real social butterfly. I'm curious, active, playful, and lovable. Pretty much, I'm the perfect companion dog, just leave some room for me on the couch.

Come and get me: Like all the pooches at Citizens for Animal Protection, I'm neutered, groomed, and checked out in good health. Since the shelter is closed until we get the all-clear sign, if you want to adopt me, drop an email to adoptions@cap4pets.org, and they'll make arrangements for you to meet me in the parking lot. (Tell them Ken Hoffman sent you.) Just keep the motor running — because I'm heading home with you.

Paws for this note: Who can deny that dogs are "Man's Best Friend" now? Eight Labrador retrievers are being trained for a special "Canine Surveillance Corps" to sniff out people infected with COVID-19. If the program is successful, dogs will patrol airports (and other places) to catch passengers who may be infected with coronavirus. So the next time a neighbor's pup sticks his nose in your crotch, don't get angry … the dog is just taking your temperature.

While I think it's great that dogs can become healthcare workers, I draw the line at my dog insisting that I call her "Dr. Sally." Although she is just as qualified to dispense medical advice as that big blowhard and cosmetics pusher (but not a licensed physician) Dr. Phil.

---

Meet the lovable pets at Citizens for Animal Protection online.