Pet of the Week

Meet Red, the inspiring Staffordshire terrier, CultureMap's pet of the week

By
Handsome and stout, Red has three legs but a ton of heart. Photo courtesy of Citizens for Animal Protection
Red loves to play and chill.  Photo courtesy of Citizens for Animal Protection
Red loves people and pets and is ready for his forever home.  Photo courtesy of Citizens for Animal Protection
Name: Red, as in pop band, Simply Red; legendary Houston wrestler, Red Bastien; Red Buttons (who never had a benefit); basketball coach Red Auerbach; and model Red Dela Cruz. Note: I love this name for a dog. 

Birthdate: February 22, 2019, Washington's birthday. He was the Father of Our Country. I have no idea who my father was. I was brought to the shelter as a stray. Here's a hankie, don't be ashamed of crying. 

Ethnicity: I'm pretty darn close to an American Staffordshire mix. I weigh a tidy 38 pounds, the perfect weight for a family pet.

Like I said, I was picked up as a stray, and shelter vets discovered that I needed to have one of my back legs amputated. That was done several months ago, and you'd never know from the way I run and jump and play with other dogs and children, even little kids.

I'm just happy to be alive and healthy and on the way to a forever family home. Shelter staffers say I'm a real social butterfly. I'm curious, active, playful, and lovable. Pretty much, I'm the perfect companion dog, just leave some room for me on the couch.

Come and get me: Like all the pooches at Citizens for Animal Protection, I'm neutered, groomed, and checked out in good health. Since the shelter is closed until we get the all-clear sign, if you want to adopt me, drop an email to adoptions@cap4pets.org, and they'll make arrangements for you to meet me in the parking lot. (Tell them Ken Hoffman sent you.) Just keep the motor running — because I'm heading home with you. 

Paws for this note: Who can deny that dogs are "Man's Best Friend" now? Eight Labrador retrievers are being trained for a special "Canine Surveillance Corps" to sniff out people infected with COVID-19. If the program is successful, dogs will patrol airports (and other places) to catch passengers who may be infected with coronavirus. So the next time a neighbor's pup sticks his nose in your crotch, don't get angry … the dog is just taking your temperature. 

While I think it's great that dogs can become healthcare workers, I draw the line at my dog insisting that I call her "Dr. Sally." Although she is just as qualified to dispense medical advice as that big blowhard and cosmetics pusher (but not a licensed physician) Dr. Phil. 

---

Meet the lovable pets at Citizens for Animal Protection online.

