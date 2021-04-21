Familiar downtown graffiti returns to greet and inspire Houston drivers

Months after being painted over, Houston's iconic "Be Someone" display has returned to its familiar spot. The famous graffiti was spotted Wednesday, April 21 on the railroad bridge over I-10 and I-45 north of downtown.

The graffiti saw a lot of change in 2020. Initially, the sign was painted over when the coronavirus pandemic first began in March 2020 to say "Wash Ur Hands."

Later, the sign briefly returned to its original state before it was changed again to say "George Floyd" in June 2020 after the former Houstonian was murdered by police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis during an arrest. ("George Floyd" can still be seen in gray over the 'Be Someone' in blue.)

After that, the sign was changed to read "#SaveOurChildren" in August 2020. The phrase began as a noble awareness campaign to combat human trafficking, but was thrust into controversy by conspiracy theorists who allege that children are being abducted in large numbers to supply a child trafficking ring.

Finally, ahead of the 2020 Presidential Election, the sign was painted over with the phrase "Vote or Die." Since then, the Houston landmark had not been restored to its original state.

In the past, the person behind the art spoke anonymously with ABC13.

---

