Houston super couple's home rockets onto market for $3M, plus more top stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Houston super couple's Piney Point home rockets onto market for $3 million. Once home to Rockets legend Mario Elie and broadcaster Gina Gaston, the sprawling home offers six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a basketball course (naturally).

2. Houston restaurateur teams up with Billy Gibbons for ZZ Top tribute Tex-Mex cafe. Ken Bridge has transformed Shepherd Park Draught House into a new concept serving classic Tex-Mex and displaying memorabilia from the Houston rock legends.

3. Crafty new family-friendly neighborhood restaurant sprouts up in Garden Oaks. The new restaurant aims to bring an Italian-style respect for ingredients and affordable prices to the growing neighborhood.

4. Domino's powers up Houston's first robot delivery in The Heights. Look for the Nuro R2 prowling the streets near the pizza chain's Houston Ave. location.

5. Intimate new steakhouse sizzles in Montrose with retro-chic ambience. Located in the former Pax Americana space, Gatsby's owner Luis Rangel assembled a talented team to create his ideal steakhouse.