Houston restaurateur teams up with Billy Gibbons for ZZ Top tribute Tex-Mex cafe

A well-established hospitality group's new project will combine two things Houstonians love: Tex-Mex and ZZ Top. Delicious Concepts, the company behind Pink's Pizza, Lola Diner, and others, announced that it's converting Shepherd Park Draught House into Tres Amigos Cafe y Cantina (3402 N. Shepherd Dr.).

Slated to open around April 22, the new restaurant will feature a Tex-Mex menu of tacos, burritos, chips and queso, and "classic combo plates," according to a release.

As its name implies, the restaurant also serves as an homage to legendary Houston rock band ZZ Top. Tres Hombres, the band's third album, became its commercial breakthrough, reaching number eight on the Billboard 200 and regularly ranking among the greatest rock albums of all time. Delicious Concepts owner Ken Bridge and his wife Christina have decorated Tres Amigos with items from their extensive collection of ZZ Top memorabilia.

The restuarant's name also represents the three friends who are collaborating on the project. Bridge recruited ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons and Pura Vida Tequila founder Stewart Skloss to join him as non-financial partners in the venture. Tres Amigos will serve margaritas made with Pura Vida and will eventually feature cocktails made with spirits from Skloss' upcoming Luckenbach Road Whiskey Distillery.

In addition to serving as a venue for eating and drinking, Tres Amgios will have a charitable component as well. The restaurant will donate 75 percent of its proceeds to the St. Jude Foundation in Bridge, Skloss, and Gibbons' names.

"The three of us have tinkered with the idea of doing a 'hole in the wall' Tex-Mex cantina that could house some of my and Billy's favorite pieces in a casual atmosphere that serves classic Tex-Mex, while benefiting the St. Jude Foundation," Bridge said in a statement. Later, he added, "Christina and I are absolutely thrilled to be supporting such an amazing organization and to continue to give back to those in our company who have contributed so much to our success over the years."

Tres Amigos is the second new concept Bridge has announced in the last two weeks. He closed Ritual, his Southern-inspired steakhouse in The Heights, on Easter Sunday. It will soon be replaced by Mapojeong Galbijib, an upscale Korean BBQ concept.