Home » Real Estate
junkyard doghouse

Houston super couple's Piney Point home rockets onto market for $3 million

Houston super couple's Piney Point home rockets onto market for $3M

By
1 Mott Lane Mario Elie Gina Gaston Piney Point
You can own a Rockets legend's home in Piney Point Village. Photo courtesy of Bernstein Realty

Houstonians who were around during the Houston Rockets championship run in 1994 and again 1995 will no doubt remember Mario Elie, the smooth, dripping-with-swagger guard/forward. Famous for his deadly three-point shots and subsequent “kiss of death,” Elie became a Houston legend, dubbed “Junkyard Dog” by teammates and fans.

Longtime locals will also recognize TV anchor Gina Gaston, a familiar and beloved face on Channel 13 for years.

The two are a celebrated Bayou City power couple, and now, have placed their sprawling, 7,560-square-foot home on the market for $3 million.

The couple’s home on 1 Mott Ln. is nestled in the tony and coveted Piney Point Village and sits on a three-quarter-acre lot surrounded by trees, lush landscaping, and an expansive lawn, per a listing by Bernstein Realty.

Inside, offerings include six bedrooms and six bathrooms, posh formals, an island kitchen that opens to a breakfast room, a den and wet bar, and a wood-paneled study. The first-floor primary suite features a spa-like bathroom and large walk-in closets. Future owners will find two dens, a game room, a media room, quarters, and a home gym.

Refreshments to the home — built in 1996 — include wood flooring, new paint, carpet in the secondary bedrooms, and quartz countertops.

The couples’ manse sits on a 34,114-square-foot lot and boasts a circular driveway, three-car garage, an additional parking court, a resort style pool and spa, a basketball half-court (naturally), an outdoor summer kitchen, and several patios.

Adding to the value is the home’s zoning to Spring Branch Independent School District.

Read These Next
EaDo east downtown houston we love houston
6 affordable Houston neighborhoods for first-time homebuyers in 2021
Parsons Castle
Rule this fairytale Texas castle for a princely $6.5 million
Papillion Park Prairieland Village
Massive master planned community breaks ground in Houston's west side