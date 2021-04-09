Houston super couple's Piney Point home rockets onto market for $3 million

Houstonians who were around during the Houston Rockets championship run in 1994 and again 1995 will no doubt remember Mario Elie, the smooth, dripping-with-swagger guard/forward. Famous for his deadly three-point shots and subsequent “kiss of death,” Elie became a Houston legend, dubbed “Junkyard Dog” by teammates and fans.

Longtime locals will also recognize TV anchor Gina Gaston, a familiar and beloved face on Channel 13 for years.

The two are a celebrated Bayou City power couple, and now, have placed their sprawling, 7,560-square-foot home on the market for $3 million.

The couple’s home on 1 Mott Ln. is nestled in the tony and coveted Piney Point Village and sits on a three-quarter-acre lot surrounded by trees, lush landscaping, and an expansive lawn, per a listing by Bernstein Realty.

Inside, offerings include six bedrooms and six bathrooms, posh formals, an island kitchen that opens to a breakfast room, a den and wet bar, and a wood-paneled study. The first-floor primary suite features a spa-like bathroom and large walk-in closets. Future owners will find two dens, a game room, a media room, quarters, and a home gym.

Refreshments to the home — built in 1996 — include wood flooring, new paint, carpet in the secondary bedrooms, and quartz countertops.

The couples’ manse sits on a 34,114-square-foot lot and boasts a circular driveway, three-car garage, an additional parking court, a resort style pool and spa, a basketball half-court (naturally), an outdoor summer kitchen, and several patios.

Adding to the value is the home’s zoning to Spring Branch Independent School District.