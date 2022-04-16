Home » City Life
This Week's Hot Headlines

3 neighborhood Houston restaurant closings lead the top stories of the week

3 neighborhood Houston restaurant closings lead week's top stories

By
Southside Espresso_coffee shop_Sean Marshall
Southside Espresso operated in Montrose for almost 10 years. Photo by Whitney Radley

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. 3 closings to know in Houston food: Last chance to visit some neighborhood staples. Even a time when many new restaurants are opening, these three establishments are saying farewell.

2. Stoner-themed sandwich joint's first Houston spot hashes out cocktails and munchies. Fittingly, the restaurant opens a couple of days before April 20.

3. New upscale restaurant in former Houston's space sets eagerly anticipated opening date. Chef Antoine Ware's menu pays homage to the building's former tenant with dishes like a Thai noodle salad and Hawaiian ribeye.

4. Houston's empress of real estate Martha Turner passes away at 81. The Houston business icon was gracious, kind with a word, and displayed trademark humility that belied her local, regional, and national success.

5. Crafty and healthy Mediterranean restaurant unfolds second location in West University. It's one of three new restaurants coming to the Kroger-anchored Plaza in the Park shopping center.

ADVERTISEMENT
Learn More
Read These Next
Patterson Park exterior
New Heights bar with massive patio shakes up week's top stories
Night Shift freezer martini cocktail
The 9 best bars in Houston stand out in our top stories of the week
George Strait RodeoHouston 2022
King of Country's rodeo finale rules in this week's top stories