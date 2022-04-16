3 neighborhood Houston restaurant closings lead the top stories of the week

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. 3 closings to know in Houston food: Last chance to visit some neighborhood staples. Even a time when many new restaurants are opening, these three establishments are saying farewell.

2. Stoner-themed sandwich joint's first Houston spot hashes out cocktails and munchies. Fittingly, the restaurant opens a couple of days before April 20.

3. New upscale restaurant in former Houston's space sets eagerly anticipated opening date. Chef Antoine Ware's menu pays homage to the building's former tenant with dishes like a Thai noodle salad and Hawaiian ribeye.

4. Houston's empress of real estate Martha Turner passes away at 81. The Houston business icon was gracious, kind with a word, and displayed trademark humility that belied her local, regional, and national success.

5. Crafty and healthy Mediterranean restaurant unfolds second location in West University. It's one of three new restaurants coming to the Kroger-anchored Plaza in the Park shopping center.