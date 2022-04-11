Stoner-themed sandwich joint's first Houston spot hashes out cocktails and munchies

A nationwide chain of stoner-themed sandwich "joints" — as a press release says, "pun intended" — will open its first Houston location next week. Cheba Hut will make its debut Monday, April 18 in Sawyer Yards (2150 Edwards St.).

Founded in 1998, Cheba Hut utilizes a marijuana theme throughout the restaurant. For example, the restaurant's "toasted" sandwiches are served in three sizes — "nug," "pinner," and "blunt" — sides like chips and desserts are labeled "munchies," and non-alcoholic drinks are "Cottonmouth Cures."

Popular sandwiches (many named for marijuana strains, natch) include the White Widow with chicken, ranch dressing, mushrooms, bacon, and provolone; the Kali Mist, with roasted turkey breast, chipotle mayo, fresh jalapeños, bacon, pepper jack, and avocado; and the Acapulco Gold, with grilled chicken breast, barbecue sauce, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, Shake & House dressing. They're served on a Parisian-style sandwich bread that's hand-rolled, hand-scored, and available in white, whole wheat, or garlic herb.

The Munchies section includes pretzel nuggets, meatballs, and loaded nachos. Round out a meal with desserts such as cookies or the Goo Ball, a Rice Krispie treat with peanut butter, honey, and cocoa.

Cheba Hut pairs its sandwiches with a full range of cocktails and local craft beer from breweries such as Saint Arnold, Holler, Eureka Heights, and Karbach. Cocktails include the Dirty Hippie ( Deep Eddy Vodka, muddled fresh cucumbers, and lemonade), Hot Box (Deep Eddy Ruby Red Grapefruit Vodka, fresh jalapeños, ginger brew, and lime juice), and the Cheba Rita (Exotico Silver Tequila, Cheba sweet n’ sour, Triple Sec, and a splash of soda).

Local franchisees Ashley and Raj Gandhi are native Houstonians who look forward to introducing the community to their new restaurant.

“We fell in love with Cheba Hut for its acceptance of counterculture that draws people in and the best damn products that keeps them coming back,” the couple said in a statement.

Local artists have created murals for the restaurant's interior. Graphics pay homage to aspects of life in Houston such as SLABs. Here's a sneak peek.

-----

Teresa Gubbins contributed to this article.