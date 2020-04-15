Houston ISD announces important new grading shift for online students

For quarantined students who attend Houston Independent School District institutions, days now encompass Zoom class sessions, online homework, and in general, an intense curiosity about just when this school year will resume — if at all.

Another looming question is just how students will be graded and how current grades will impact their futures — especially those with incomplete or failing grades. With that in mind, HISD has announced a new policy approach regarding grading within the school district’s new online learning system, dubbed HISD @ H.O.M.E.

According to a statement provided by the district, HISD is ensuring that students’ grades are not negatively impacted due to the need for online instruction in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are the new adjustments to the 2019-2020 school year:

No district grades taken after March 12 can negatively impact a student’s overall average for the course.

If a student’s grade in the final grading cycle negatively impacts their overall final grade in a course, that final cycle grade will be omitted in the calculation of the final grade for the course.

Individual schools have discretion for class assignments and grading, but they have been asked to be flexible and understanding of the burdens and limitations that COVID-19 has placed on students and families.

Parents and students are encouraged to save all completed assignments in one place — if students are unable to submit their work digitally until further details are provided. More information pertaining to grading can be accessed online.

Meanwhile, HISD announced additional assistance for students, including: