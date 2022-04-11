Houston Astros launch new space-themed uniforms debuting soon

The Houston Astros just unveiled space-themed Nike MLB City Connect uniforms celebrating our city's rich history in space travel, while also giving a nod to the past with details representing the throwback rainbow uniforms.

These new fits were featured in a hype video Sunday morning, April 10, on the Astros' social media pages complete with shots of the city's skyline, and of course, various players in the gear.

Specifically, the navy uniforms have one-of-a-kind rainbow piping throughout. The rainbow is a retro element of the Astros uniforms from the 1970s.

Fans were first able to get their hands on the gear at FanFest on Sunday, April 10. The gear is also available online, where some jerseys were going for about $160.

Here's what each part of the uniforms represents, according to the Astros' website:

---

