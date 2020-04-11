Houston's dramatic drop in traffic leads this week's 5 most popular stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Here is how dramatically the COVID-19 crisis has affected Houston's traffic. A study by Houston Transtar shows that Houstonians staying home has reduced traffic on major freeways by as much as 50 percent.

2. 15 best Houston restaurants serving Easter and Passover dinner to-go. Make it a holiday to remember by ordering a meal from places such as The Federal Grill or Harold's.

3. Ken Hoffman grills Channel 2's new evening anchor with 10 questions. After leaving KPRC in 2007, Kris Gutierrez has returned to co-anchor the station's 5, 6, and 10 pm newscasts.

4. United Airlines launches lofty perks to boost Houstonians' travel post-coronavirus. Lower reward qualifications and easier upgrades are just two of the incentives United is offering to lure travelers.

5. H-E-B serves up tasty to-go meals from 3 hot Houston restaurants. The new program allows shoppers to purchase dishes such as gumbo from Cherry Block, Korean-braised beef from Underbelly Hospitality, turtle soup from Brennan's, and more.