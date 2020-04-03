13 best Houston restaurants serving Easter and Passover dinner to-go

Neither Easter nor Passover celebrations will be the same this year. A large, multigenerational feast with friends and family arriving from other cities would violate any number of governmental proscriptions to stay home and avoid large groups.

Still, both holidays are undeniably meaningful for the people who choose to observe them. Houston restaurants want to help them mark the occasion with some memorable meals.

We’ve rounded up a few options for both holidays, but feel free to get creative. An enterprising person could assemble a fairly epic feast by combining favorite dishes from all of the Houston restaurants offering takeout right now.

Passover

Doris Metropolitan

The Israeli-inspired steakhouse’s Passover menu starts with a selection of 11 different salads and appetizers such as beetroot salad, baba ganoush, chopped liver, and haroset (6-ounce portions: three for $15 or five for $20; 12-ounce: three for $28 or five for $36). Add chicken and vegetable patties, Passover buns, desserts, or raw steaks for additional fees. Order deadline is 5 pm on Sunday, April 5 with pickup between 12 and 4 pm on Wednesday, April 8.

Local Foods

The elevated sandwich restaurant will offer a number of Passover dishes including matzo ball soup, gefilte fish, potato salad with smoked salmon and horseradish, and olive oil-braised leeks. Add a brisket from 44 Farms for $16 per pound. Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance and can only be picked up at the restaurant’s Rice Village location.

Easter

Bistro Provence

The Memorial-area French favorite presents an Easter feast for four. Start with a choice of appetizers (salmon terrine, cold avocado and cucumber soup, or Caesar). From there, it’s a family-style entree of tuna and goat cheese Quiche Lorraine, coq au vin, or beef stew. Finish with lemon meringue tart or chocolate cake. Order by Wednesday, April 8 for pickup Saturday, April 11, $145.

Brasserie du Parc/Étoile

Both of these French restaurants are offering Easter dinner packages for six. At Brasserie ($165), the menu includes white mushroom and leek soup, beef bourguignon with rigatoni pasta gratin, and vanilla bourbon pecan pie. Etoile’s menu ($255) consists of deviled eggs with fresh herbs (two per person), roasted leg of lamb with rosemary au jus and Yukon gold potato gratin , and vanilla cheesecake with fresh strawberries. Order must be placed by Wednesday, April for pickup Easter Sunday.

Capital Grille

The upscale steakhouse is offering a meal built around a whole rack of bone-in filet served with grilled asparagus and mashed potatoes. Available at both Houston-area locations, the three course menu starts with field green salad with Parmesan vinaigrette and concludes with apple crostata. Order by Saturday, April 11: $95 for two, $185 for four to six.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

For $60, each person will have: choice of appetizer (sous vide bacon or crab cake), salad (garden or Caesar), prime rib with chateau potatoes and roasted broccoli, and strawberry cheesecake. Utilize a 50-percent discount on all bottles of wine under $400 to enhance the experience. Order by Wednesday, April 8.

Eugene's Gulf Coast Cuisine

The Montrose restaurant has a number of take and baked options, each sized to serve either six to eight or 12 to 15. Options include crawfish enchiladas, crawfish etouffee, and chicken and sausage gumbo, plus sides such as yams, dirty rice, and okra and tomatoes. Order by Friday, April 10 for pickup Saturday between 2 and 4 pm.

The Federal Grill

Both locations of the comfort food restaurant are serving a family dinner for four. Start with mixed green salad then choose from honey baked ham, short ribs, salmon, meatloaf, or truffle cream cheese-stuffed chicken, all of which are served with mashed potatoes and mixed vegetables. Finish with an extra large chocolate chip cookie. Add a bottle of The Prisoner Red Blend for $50. Order 24 hours in advance.

Morton’s the Steakhouse

The three course menu, priced at $109 for two people, starts with a choice of appetizers such as shrimp cocktail, lamb lollipops, or salad (Caesar or wedge). An entree of filet mignon and lobster tail can be “enhanced” with toppings such as black truffle butter or roasted shallot and balsamic butter. Each diner picks one of five vegetable sides and one of two dessert possibilities. Order by Thursday, April 9.

The Oceanaire

Get this four-course menu either chilled to heat at home or fully cooked and ready to serve. The meal includes shrimp cocktail, Caesar salad, 6-ounce filet mignon with crab cake, family-style sides, and key lime pie. Price for four people is $150 chilled or $175 cooked. Order by Thursday, April 9.

Orleans Seafood Kitchen

The Katy-area restaurant will run its full menu of seafood fare (fried shrimp, shrimp and crab campeche, gumbo, etc) as well as crawfish specials starting at 5-pounds for $25. Best of all, curbside pickups are 20-percent off every Sunday, including Easter.

Ouisie’s Table

The River Oaks favorite has been closed for the past two weeks, but it will reopen for Easter Sunday. Choose either a four-course, $40 menu or a three-course, $25 menu. Both contain a number of starter and entree options, so see the website for details. Order by Saturday, April 11 for pickup on Sunday.

State Fare

The Southern restaurant has combined all the ingredients necessary for an epic Easter brunch. The $83.20 kit (get it?) includes all of the following: deviled egg kit; an Easter egg dye kit; two dozen raw eggs; eight ready-to-cook biscuits; jar of strawberry jam; 2 pounds each of bacon, sausage, and butter; 4-pounds honey baked ham; and a breakfast potato kit. Add 2.5 pounds of pancake mix and a jar of maple syrup for $7.13, a gallon of mimosas for $15, or a Bloody Mary kit for $30. Order by Wednesday, April 8 for pickup Friday, Saturday, or Sunday from 11 am to 7:30 pm.