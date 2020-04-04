Houston hospital's battle against COVID-19 leads this week's most popular stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Houston hospital first in nation to deliver crucial new coronavirus treatment. Houston Methodist is the first academic medical center in the nation to be approved by the FDA for the new experimental treatment.

2. Harris County and Houston now under an extended stay-home/work-safe order. The new order runs through 11:59 pm on April 30.

3. Houston's wildly popular turkey leg restaurant soars with big new expansion. Adding 1,000-square feet will give Turkey Leg Hut more seats as well as expanded restrooms.

4. Houston's 'Bread Man' rises with massive expansion in H-E-B stores. Bread Man Baking Co's sales to restaurants had declined, but H-E-B gives it a new customer base.

5. Hamilton boldly returns to the Houston stage with $10 tickets for summer run. The performances will take place June 30 - August 9, we hope.