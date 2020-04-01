Hamilton boldly returns to the Houston stage with $10 tickets for summer run

Houston may be embroiled in a COVID-19 lockdown, but as the venerable theater adage goes, “the show must go on.” That dramatic phrase is apropos, as Broadway at the Hobby Center announced that single tickets for the stage smash, Hamilton, will go on sale Friday, April 3 at 10 am.

Performances for the hip-hop mega-hit run June 30-August 9. Tickets will only be available online at Ticketmaster.com. Prices will range from $89 to $229, with a select number of $399 premium seats available for all performances. There is a maximum purchase limit of eight (8) tickets per household for the engagement.

The ever-popular $10 seats will be available for all performances; there will be a lottery for 40 of those seats. (Lottery details will be announced closer to the engagement.)

But what about postponements, as Houston and the country brace for stay-at-home orders? “The Houston engagement of Hamilton is still scheduled to play at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts June 30-August 9,” a Broadway in Houston spokesperson tells CultureMap.

“We have six weeks of performances and this will give people a full three months to plan accordingly. We look forward to welcoming Houston audiences back to the Hobby Center to enjoy the uplifting and inspiring experience of live theater and shows, like Hamilton. Should anything change, ticketholders will be contacted by their original point of purchase regarding next steps for any cancellations or rescheduling.”

As Broadway fans know, Hamilton last hit the Broadway in Houston stage in April 2018. As CultureMap previously reported, the musical based on the life story of the first U.S Treasury Secretary, the face on the ten-dollar bill, and sometimes forgotten founding father —Alexander Hamilton — deserves its multitude of Tony Awards.

Tens of thousands of fans have jam-packed New York City’s Broadway and local theaters to catch Lin-Manuel Miranda’s masterpiece, which centers on Hamilton and his colorful foil, Aaron Burr — and indeed, the story of a burgeoning America. The musical has won Tony​​, Grammy​​, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.