Houston's wildly popular turkey leg restaurant soars with big new expansion

The line at one of Houston's most popular restaurants will starting moving a little more quickly later this year. The Turkey Leg Hut has received approval from the City of Houston for a 1,061-square-foot expansion of their existing space, owners Lynn and Nakia Price announced in a release.

That means approximately 30 additional seats inside, as well as more room for the bar and restrooms. Construction will begin "as soon as possible" and will conform to all requirements of Harris County's Stay-Home/Work-Safe order. The work is expected to be finished this summer.

"We are thrilled to have the green light to move forward with this expansion,” Nakia Price said in a statement. “Our first priority is keeping everyone safe during this pandemic, but as we make our way through this as a community, we look forward to brighter days ahead with more indoor seating capacity and additional accommodations to better serve our guests once we are able to do so."

Turkey Leg Hut will certainly utilize the additional space. The Prices' signature turkey legs, which are smoked and stuffed with dishes such as dirty rice or crawfish mac and cheese, have been a smash hit since the restaurant opened in its current location in 2018. In addition to a steady line of local, the restaurant has drawn celebrities such as Kevin Hart, Snoop Dogg, and many professional athletes.

Like many restaurants in Houston, Turkey Leg Hut remains open for to-go and delivery. The restaurant states it has taken a number of steps to foster social distancing, such as switching to disposal paper menus and encouraging people to wait in their cars until their to-go order is ready.

Expanding its dining room isn't Turkey Leg Hut's only planned construction project. The restaurant is still waiting for permit approval to build a pit enclosure, according to publicist Sherrie Handrinos. That structure is intended to address concerns from neighbors who sued the restaurant in 2019 alleging health issues. The suit was later suspended.

The Prices' have plans for three additional projects in 2020 and beyond. They are: Daiquiri Hut, a bar that will be located next to Turkey Leg Hut; Breakfast Hut, a restaurant that will give a daily home to some of Turkey Leg Hut's most popular brunch dishes; and Savoy Urban Beer Garden, which will be located slightly farther away at 4402 Emancipation Avenue.