Meet Betsy, the sweet Staffordshire terrier, CultureMap's pet of the week

Name: Betsy, as in Betsy Ross the flag maker, Betsy Wetsy the amazing urinating doll, actress Betsy Brandt from Breaking Bad, and the expression "Heavens to Betsy," which no one uses anymore.



Birthdate: January 26, 2017. I'm just rounding into my salad years, although, don't take that literally. I'm a dog, I don't eat rabbit food.

Ethnicity: I'm an American Staffordshire mix, tipping toward the Lane Bryant side at 57 pounds. Here's my sad story that you can turn into a happy ending. I was picked up homeless, all skin and bones, but still protecting my three little puppies. I should get Mother of the Year for that.

I spent three months in foster care (shout out to my foster family) getting my strength and health back. My puppies have been adopted, and now it's my turn. People here at the shelter say I'm the sweetest, kindest dog they've ever met. I've been through a lot, but now I've been spayed, given the okay by our staff veterinarian, groomed, and I'm ready to bolt this joint.

Here's the deal, folks. The Citizens for Animal Shelter is closed to the public, but for me they're willing to let one lucky person email adoptions@cap4pets.org and adopt me. Of course, CAP adoption specialists will check you out to make sure you're the right parent for me.

Another thing, CAP has the "Help Wanted" sign out for foster parents. If you're willing to take one of CAP's precious animals into your home for a spell, drop a line to fostercare@cap4pets.org. Everybody else, stay safe and healthy and don't touch anybody. But, it's okay to pet your dog and tummy rubs are permitted.

