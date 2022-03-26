King of Country George Strait's rodeo finale reigns supreme in week's top stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. King of Country George Strait draws Texas-sized crowd for RodeoHouston 2022 finale. Strait indulged the fans with an extensive, two-hour-plus set to close out the big rodeo return.

2. Favorite Austin burrito joint unwraps 3 new Houston locations this summer. Three former James Coney Islands will soon be slinging burritos.

3. Where to eat in Houston right now: 10 best new restaurants from Wild Texas fare to sizzling steaks. This month's list of new restaurants to try includes the latest projects from Chris Shepherd and Grant Cooper.

4. 'World's most powerful woman' donates $11 million to Houston charity. The amount is a small part of the $436 million Scott donated to the organization worldwide.

5. Ken Hoffman predicts the Houston Astros' future after Carlos Correa's exit. Ease up, Astros fans, our columnist writes. The team will be just fine.