Moderna rolls out new COVID-19 vaccine trial for Houston kids

In the growing effort to get the U.S. population immunized against the coronavirus, Moderna has launched a new trial aimed at Houston children.

The study — the largest of its kind in America — is subbed KidCOVE and is meant to test the effectiveness of a new vaccine that may protect kids between the ages of 6 months and 11 years old, according to a press release.

The study was most recently held in Phoenix. Currently, three study sites planned for Texas are in Houston, Tomball, and Port Lavaca, CultureMap news partner ABC13 reports. More participating Texas cities are in the works, a Moderna spokesperson confirms to CultureMap.

KidCOVE will enroll some 6,750 total participants. In this Phase 2 and 3 program, half will receive the vaccine; half will be administered a placebo.

Participants must:

Be between 6 months and 11 years old

Be in good health

Participants must not:

Have received an investigational or approved vaccine for COVID-19

Be currently taking any investigational or approved treatments for COVID-19

Have tested positive for COVID-19 or been in contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 within 2 weeks prior to vaccine administration

Have participated in another COVID-19 trial in the past month

“Especially with kids going back to school, it’s going to be a great boom because we consider, you know, not in a derogatory sense, we consider kids to be vectors,” said Dr. Steve Plimpton, the principal investigator for the Moderna study in Arizona, according to ABC13.

For information and to register, visit the Moderna KidCOVE site.