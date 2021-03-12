Downtown Houston's newest park blooms with new name and artful escapes

Downtown’s newest park is blooming with a new name and innovative public art. The Downtown Redevelopment Authority (DRA) broke ground on Trebly Park — formerly known as Southern Downtown Park — on Friday, March 12.

Mayor Sylvester Turner, several city councilmembers, and civic and business leaders were on hand to christen the green space located at 1515 Fannin St. and nestled between Fannin, San Jacinto, Bell, and Leland streets.

Construction on the L-shaped park will begin immediately, with estimated completion in March 2022, according to a press release. Visitors can expect an event lawn, dogs runs for large and small breeds, seating areas, and a vivid public art. Food comes courtesy of Tout Suite, a fast-casual cafe.

An artful escape

Public art is a major theme here; a gateway installation greeting park visitors will rotate every two years. The inaugural installation will be crafted by German artistsThomas Granseuer and Tomislav Topic of Quintessenz. The duo, partnering with local artist Kelly O’Brien, will install Porta Pigmenta, which features layers of PVC mesh painted in different color gradients and suspended at canopy height over a square frame. Fabric will create waves of color that will constantly change with existing wind and light.

Meanwhile, a whimsical playscape by Brooklyn-based art duo Chiaozza will provide entertainment for children. Whale Bone Dinner Party, a multi-piece sculpture made from hand-painted fiberglass, features playable, patterned pieces that invite interaction and discovery, according to a release.

Active living

The L-shaped park will boast a central lawn framed by garden zones, seating, water features, and a Live Oak-lined walkway. Avid cyclists can expect a BCycle station, bike racks, and a bike repair station. The aforementioned dog runs will attract pet owners; a lawn will supply lounging opportunities and room for activities and activations. Locals can expect a schedule of events such as live music, movies, and art.

Suite eats

An all-day cafe will offer counter service for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks daily, along with weekend brunch. Tout Suite will also serve coffee, juice, craft beer, wine and bubbles along with its signature pastries and baked goods, which will be prepared at the Commerce Street commissary and delivered fresh daily, per a release. The 2,400-square-foot cafe will feature indoor and lush outdoor seating.

What’s with the name?

“The genesis for the name was inspired in parts by location, shape and the fun factor,” said Curtis Flowers, DRA board chair, in a statement. “Trebly Park is located on Block 333 of Downtown Houston, on a site defined by three city block corners. Trebly, meaning ‘three times as much,’ is fresh in spirit, rolls off the tongue, and is not moored in convention. By its definition, Trebly Park implies that the park has much to offer those who visit it in terms of experience with ‘three times as much’ fun, play, interaction, relaxation and deliciousness.”