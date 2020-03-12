University of Houston suspends classes due to coronavirus concerns

Following the news of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo canceling the remainder of its run, and in keeping with other major universities across the country, the University of Houston announced that it will hold no classes — in-person or online — from March 16-21.

Classes will then resume remotely, either in online or alternative format, beginning March 23. The move is an effort to mitigate the spread of coronavirus/COVD-19, according to the university. There are no current cases of the virus at UH.

“I understand that these precautionary measures may be inconvenient and disappointing to you, but we hope these efforts can help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said UH president, Renu Khator, in a letter to students and staff. “Your health and safety are our priority.”

Students are asked to stay at home. University housing and dining services will be open for student residents who need it. Sanitization and hygiene protocols will be escalated, according to the school.

Faculty and staff are encouraged to work from home. UH’s offices, including Sugar Land and Katy, will remain open and all offices and services will continue to operate. Research labs will be open and related services will remain in operation.

The university also announced that events funded and sponsored by school and requiring large gatherings of more than 50 people in the Greater Houston Area are discouraged through March 31.

Khator also added that needed facilities will be maintained using aggressive sanitization and hygiene protocols as recommended by authorities.

UH has also implemented travel restrictions, travel reporting, and self-quarantine protocols, prepared to move to online instruction, and established an email address (coronavirus@uh.edu) for concerned students and staff, per an announcement.