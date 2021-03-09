Rice Stadium rises as Houston's newest COVID-19 vaccine mega-clinic

Locals looking for a new venue to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can look to a Houston icon. Rice University’s historic Rice Stadium is the newest area mega-site, St. Luke's Health announced.

Vaccinations will be open to the public March 15 and are open to the most vulnerable populations, including healthcare workers, seniors, underserved communities, and school and child care center/adult care center personnel, per a press release.

Importantly, the Rice Stadium site (2200 University Blvd. at the South Stadium Entrance), is by appointment only and is not a drive-through clinic. Those interested must make an appointment online beforehand; vaccinations are available Monday-Friday from 9 am-6pm through the end of July. Registration via phone is available by calling 281-407-8137.

St. Luke's Health is prioritizing individuals who meet the state's criteria for distribution at all its vaccine sites, including adults ages 65 and older, individuals with chronic conditions that increase the risk of severe COVID‑19 illness, and people who work in school and child care/adult care operations, per a press release.

To date, St. Luke's Health facilities have administered more than 100,000 doses of the vaccine.

“The iconic Rice Stadium is large and functional and conducive to an efficient clinic operation,” said Doug Lawson, Ph.D., CEO of St. Luke's Health in a statement. “We are looking forward to collaborating with the leadership at Rice University to continue to vaccinate our communities as quickly and safely as possible.”