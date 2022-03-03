Jenna Bush Hager heads to Houston for Junior League education event

One of America’s favorite faces is headed to Houston for a smart event. Jenna Bush Hager, co-host of NBC’s morning show Today with Hoda and Jenna, will serve as keynote speaker for the 2022 IMPACT event, the Junior League of The Woodlands announced.

Hager will headline the event on Saturday, March 5. Admission to the virtual program is free and open to the public. Participants must register here by Friday, March 4 to receive login information.

Aside from her hosting duties, Bush Hager is also a six-time bestselling author, a leader of the TODAY book club, #ReadWithJenna, and an editor-at-large for Southern Living magazine. She plans to share her personal experiences as a teacher, humanitarian aid worker, and correspondent, according to a press release.

A former teacher in Washington D.C. charter school, Hager works with UNICEF in effort to prevent childhood deaths. She has co-authored two children’s books with her mother, former First Lady Laura Bush.

Additionally, she penned the novels Ana’s Story: A Journey of Hope inspired by her service with UNICEF, Sisters First a memoir co-authored with her sister, Barbara Pierce Bush, about growing up in the White House.

Most recently, she released Everything Beautiful In Its Time: Seasons of Love and Loss, a tribute to her grandparents, George HW Bush and Barbara Bush.

In April, Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush will co-headline A Celebration of Reading for the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation.

The IMPACT program is a partnership between the Junior League of The Woodlands and more than a dozen school districts and numerous private schools.