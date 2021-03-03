Houston launches waitlist for Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to reopen the state and nullify the mask-wearing mandate has sent locals scurrying for any form of COVID-19 protection, namely, vaccinations.

Fortunately for those seeking help, the Houston Health Department opened a new waitlist for its first allotment of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, according to a city announcement. The department’s original vaccine waitlist is for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, which require two doses.

All age groups are eligible for vaccination under the Texas Department of State Health Services criteria; both waitlists are available at HoustonEmergency.org/covid19.

Waitlists are used to schedule the department’s allotment of appointments at the FEMA community vaccination center at NRG Park and its other vaccination sites, per the agency.

Those interested (who are aged 60 and over) can also register via phone through the Area Agency on Aging at 832-393-4301. Residents with disabilities can call the Aging and Disability Resource Center at 832-393-5500.

Meanwhile, others outside those parameters who require registration assistance can contact the COVID-19 call center at 832-393-4220.

Houston Health Department will receive half of a recent, 12,000 dose allotment of Johnson & Johnson vaccine that arrived at NRG Park and will administer it at Bayou City Event Center and its other vaccination sites starting Thursday, March 4. Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is not being provided at NRG Park, per the city.

A quick refresher on inoculation categories: Phase 1A of the state’s criteria focuses on front-line health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

Phase 1B focuses on people 65 and older and people age 16 and older with medical conditions that put them at greater risk of severe illness from COVID-19.