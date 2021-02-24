Houstonians dealing with serious winter storm damage can get this tax relief

As Houstonians sift through life after the winter weather event, a recurring issue is storm-related damage. Now, the Harris County Appraisal District is reminding locals that a little relief is available this tax season.

Houstonians whose home saw at least 15 percent damage and who live in a disaster-declared area are entitled to a temporary exemption of a portion of the appraised value of the property, according to HCAD. That comes courtesy of the Texas Tax Code.

So what qualifies? Real property (as homes and buildings), certain manufactured homes, and tangible personal property used for the production of income for a business are all covered, per a press release.

As KPRC2 consumer reporter Amy Davis notes, this exemption could greatly lower property tax bills due in January.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared the state a disaster area on February 12, meaning that temporary exemption applications must be filed no later than May 28, HCAD notes. (Property owners must apply for the temporary exemption no later than 105 days after the governor declares a disaster area, per the tax code.)

The disaster application form, Form 50-312, can be found online under the “FORMS” tab. Applicants should then mail the completed form to:

Harris County Appraisal District, Information and Assistance Division, P.O. Box 522012, Houston, Texas 77292-2012.

Residents can also call 713-957-7800 or email help@hcad.org.

Houstonians are also entitled to an emergency federal tax extension this year, as CultureMap previously reported.