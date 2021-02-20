Houston's devastating winter freeze storms through week's top stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. CenterPoint Energy's online outage tracker crashes as thousands of Houstonians wake to no power. When "rolling blackouts" turned into days without power, Texans began to realize the winter storm would cause a significant disruption to normal life.

2. These Houston restaurants are now open despite the devastating winter storm. As power outages dragged into a second day, a select group of restaurants found a way to serve people hot meals.

3. These Houston restaurants are open amid the winter storm. Wednesday's list saw the beginning of a return to normalcy, but restaurants still had to battle with power issues and the boil water order.

4. Houston experts share best ways to protect your home, car, pets, and plants from the upcoming freeze. Before the storm blew through, we offered some practical tips to mitigate its effects.

5. Houston grocery stores limit hours and selection during winter storm. When icy roads disrupted supply chains, stores did what they could to keep shelves stocked.