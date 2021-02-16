Home » Restaurants + Bars
These Houston restaurants are now open despite the storm

Burger Joint Heights cheeseburger
A few Houston restaurants are open on Tuesday, February 16. Photo by Becca Wright

As Houston heads into another day of disruption from the winter storm, a small-but-growing number of local restaurants plan to be open for service. They're prepared to offer hot food to neighbors, many of whom have been without power since early Monday morning. 

The list below comes with several caveats. First, only travel if it is safe to do so. Authorities continue to encourage people to remain in their homes as many roads are still iced over. Second, expect limited menus and longer than normal wait times due to limited staff. Finally, restaurants will close if they lose power. 

In addition to the establishments listed below, fast food restaurants may be open in areas where they have power. CultureMap columnist Ken Hoffman discovered the Popeyes near the Galleria was open and very popular on Monday.

 

 

CultureMap will update this list throughout the day. Please email eric@culturemap.com to be included.

Restaurants confirmed open on February 16

Antone's Famous Po' Boys (Galleria and Oak Forest locations)
Avenida Brazil (Clear Lake and Stafford locations)https://www.avebrazil.com/
Barnaby's Cafe (all locations)
B.B. Italia (beginning at 4 pm)
BB's Tex-Orleans (Montrose and Oak Forest only, to-go only, boiled items and gumbo only)
BCN (dinner only)
Brasil
The Burger Joint (both locations, to-go only)
Chick’nCone
Christian's Tailgate (Heights and Midtown locations)
Ciro's Italian Grill (opens at 3:30 pm)
City Cellars HTX
Clutch
Cuchara (to-go only)
Down the Street (pizza and small bites beginning at 12 pm)
Empire Cafe
Fat Cat Creamery (Heights only, 1-6 pm)
Feast Urban Eats (limited menu, 12 pm until sold out)
The Fish
New York Deli and Coffee Shop
Onion Creek
Pizaro's Pizza (Montrose only beginning at 4 pm)
Pondicheri
Plum Coffee Shop Cypress 
Revelry on Richmond (2-8 pm)
Roostar Vietnamese Grill - Richmond Ave.
Rudyard's
The Sporting Club (pizzas only)
The Taco Stand (to-go only)
Turkey Leg Hut (food truck only)
Twin Peaks (Webster location only)
Twisted Grilled Cheese (restaurant only)
