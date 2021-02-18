Free bottled water is available at these Houston distribution sites

As the City of Houston’s public works department works to stabilize the region’s water pressure, the area continues to be under a boil notice advisory until at least Monday, February 22 — under current estimates. (Residents are encouraged to report broken pipes by calling 3-1-1.)

That means Houstonians are scrambling to find fresh drinking water — especially those without the requisite electricity to boil said water. With that in mind, a local official is coordinating efforts to distribute bottled water to those in need.

City Council Member Abbie Kamin (District C) has organized several distribution points in the Houston area. The points are first-come, first served and will operate as supplies last:

Harriet and Joe Foster Family YMCA, 1234 W. 34th St.

Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center of Houston (ERJCC) , 5601 S Braeswood Blvd.

, 5601 S Braeswood Blvd. W. Gray MultiService Center , 1475 W Gray S.

, 1475 W Gray S. Heights Fire Station, 107 W 12th St.

Meanwhile, Kamin reports that her office is working with intrepid volunteer group CrowdSource Rescue and the Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities to deliver bottled water those who are disabled or do not have reliable transportation to the water sites. Those interested can sign up for deliveries here.

Kamen’s office promises more distribution sites in the coming days, per a press release.