Driver alert: Avoid these iced-over Houston-area roads

Houston temperatures are well below freezing, with feels-like temps hitting - 6 degrees in some areas around town. With thousands — if not tens of thousands — without power, some locals are opting to hit the road for warmer environs.

Mayor Sylvester Turner, however, is urging residents who can to stay home, if possible.

Those who insist on hitting the roads should be wary of ice. To that end, Houston TranStar has published an extensive list of icy/iced-over roads. Use extreme caution when driving, as many of these roads have seen icy conditions since last night.

The icy roads, per Houston TranStar, updated to February 15:

IH-10 EAST Eastbound At FEDERAL RD Left Lane, Right Lane,2 Center Lanes Verified at 10:43 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

IH-10 EAST Eastbound At IH-45 NORTH All Mainlanes Verified at 9:24 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

IH-10 EAST Eastbound At SAN JACINTO RIVER All Mainlanes Verified at 11:25 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

IH-10 EAST Westbound At S MAIN ST/S LYNCHBURG RD Right Lane,Center Lane Verified at 8:07 AM today

IH-10 EAST Westbound At SAN JACINTO RIVER All Mainlanes Verified at 11:24 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

IH-10 KATY Eastbound At BELTWAY 8-WEST Exit Ramp Verified at 6:29 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

IH-10 KATY Eastbound At SH-99 Lanier Parkway Exit Ramp,Left Interchange Ramp,Right Interchange Ramp Verified at 5:34 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

IH-10 KATY MANAGED LANE Eastbound At SH 6 All Mainlanes Verified at 9:05 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

IH-10 KATY MANAGED LANE Westbound At BELTWAY 8-WEST HOV Lane Verified at 7:55 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

IH-10 KATY MANAGED LANE Westbound At IH-610 WEST LOOP All Mainlanes Verified at 9:02 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

IH-10 KATY Westbound At SH-99 Lanier Parkway Exit Ramp,Left Interchange Ramp,Right Interchange Ramp Verified at 5:35 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

IH-45 GULF Northbound At BELTWAY 8-SOUTH Unknown Verified at 1:23 AM today

IH-45 GULF Southbound At BELTWAY 8-SOUTH Unknown Verified at 1:27 AM today

IH-45 NORTH Northbound At BELTWAY 8-NORTH Exit Ramp,Left Interchange Ramp,Right Interchange Ramp Verified at 1:30 AM today

IH-45 NORTH Southbound At BELTWAY 8-NORTH Exit Ramp,Left Interchange Ramp,Right Interchange Ramp Verified at 1:31 AM today

IH-45 NORTH Southbound At N SHEPHERD DR Exit Ramp Verified at 12:30 AM today

IH-45 Northbound At FM-2854/MONTGOMERY in Montgomery County All Mainlanes Verified at 4:50 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

IH-45 Northbound At LOOP 336 in Montgomery County 3 Frontage Road Lanes Verified at 6:48 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

IH-45 Northbound At SH-105 in Montgomery County All Mainlanes Verified at 4:44 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

IH-45 Southbound At FM-2854/MONTGOMERY in Montgomery County All Mainlanes Verified at 4:51 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

IH-45 Southbound At GALVESTON CAUSEWAY BRIDGE in Galveston County Left Lane,Right Lane,2 Center Lanes Verified at 9:15 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

IH-45 Southbound At LOOP 336 in Montgomery County 3 Frontage Road Lanes Verified at 6:50 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

IH-45 Southbound At SH-105 in Montgomery County All Mainlanes Verified at 4:48 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

IH-610 SOUTH LOOP Westbound At SH-288 All Mainlanes Verified at 10:54 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

IH-610 SOUTH LOOP Westbound At SH-288 All Mainlanes Verified at 11:20 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

IH-69 Eastex Freeway Northbound At BELTWAY 8-NORTH Exit Ramp Verified at 8:56 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

IH-69 Eastex Freeway Southbound At BELTWAY 8-NORTH Exit Ramp Verified at 8:57 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

IH-69 Eastex Freeway Southbound At BENNINGTON ST All Mainlanes Verified at 9:10 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

IH-69 Northbound At SH-36 in Fort Bend County 1 Frontage Road Lane Verified at 8:11 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

US-90 ALTERNATE Eastbound At FM-359 in Fort Bend County All Mainlanes Verified at 7:12 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

US-90 ALTERNATE Eastbound At KIRKWOOD DR/DULLES AVE in Fort Bend County All Mainlanes Verified at 10:55 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

US-90 ALTERNATE Eastbound At KIRKWOOD DR/DULLES AVE in Fort Bend County All Mainlanes Verified at 10:59 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

US-90 ALTERNATE Westbound At FM-359 in Fort Bend County All Mainlanes Verified at 7:10 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

US-90 Eastbound At SHELDON Left Lane,Right Lane,Center Lane Verified at 10:01 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

SH-105 Eastbound After FM-1486 in Montgomery County All Mainlanes Verified at 2:45 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

SH-105 Eastbound At CROCKETT-MARTIN RD in Montgomery County All Mainlanes Verified at 8:15 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

SH-105 Westbound At CROCKETT-MARTIN RD in Montgomery County All Mainlanes Verified at 8:16 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

SH-105 Westbound Before FM-1486 in Montgomery County All Mainlanes Verified at 2:43 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

SH-242 Eastbound At SAN JACINTO RIVER in Montgomery County All Mainlanes Verified at 6:44 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

SH-242 Westbound At SAN JACINTO RIVER in Montgomery County All Mainlanes Verified at 6:45 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

SH-249 Toll Rd Northbound At Circle Lake Dr in Montgomery County All Mainlanes Verified at 8:20 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

SH-249 Toll Rd Northbound At FM-149 in Montgomery County All Mainlanes Verified at 9:18 AM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

SH-249 Toll Rd Southbound At Circle Lake Dr in Montgomery County All Mainlanes Verified at 8:19 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

SH-249 Toll Rd Southbound At FM-149 in Montgomery County All Mainlanes Verified at 9:22 AM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

SH-249 TOMBALL PARKWAY Southbound At North Sam Houston Tollway Exit Ramp Verified at 9:18 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

SH-288 Northbound At BELLFORT BLVD Right Shoulder Verified at 10:21 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

SH-332 Eastbound At BS-288 in Brazoria County All Mainlanes Verified at 12:51 AM today

SH-332 Westbound At BS-288 in Brazoria County All Mainlanes Verified at 12:56 AM today

SH-35 Eastbound At SH-288 in Brazoria County All Mainlanes Verified at 2:54 AM today

SH-35 Eastbound At SH-6 in Brazoria County All Mainlanes Verified at 1:15 AM today

SH-35 Westbound At SH-288 in Brazoria County All Mainlanes Verified at 2:56 AM today

SH-35 Westbound At SH-6 in Brazoria County All Mainlanes Verified at 1:13 AM today

SH-99 Lanier Pkwy - North Westbound At Mueschke Rd All Mainlanes Verified at 6:39 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

BELTWAY 8-NORTH Eastbound At IH-69 EASTEX Exit Ramp Verified at 8:53 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

BELTWAY 8-NORTH Westbound At HARDY TOLL All Mainlanes Verified at 8:19 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

BELTWAY 8-NORTH Westbound At IH-69 EASTEX Exit Ramp Verified at 8:55 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

BELTWAY 8-SOUTH Westbound At BELLFORT All Mainlanes Verified at 10:35 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

FM-1097 Eastbound At IH-45 in Montgomery County All Mainlanes Verified at 3:10 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

FM-1097 Eastbound At Lake Conroe in Montgomery County All Mainlanes Verified at 2:53 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

FM-1097 Westbound At IH-45 in Montgomery County All Mainlanes Verified at 3:12 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

FM-1097 Westbound At Lake Conroe in Montgomery County All Mainlanes Verified at 2:52 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

FM-1484 Northbound At CEDAR LN in Montgomery County All Mainlanes Verified at 6:37 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

FM-1484 Southbound At CEDAR LN in Montgomery County All Mainlanes Verified at 6:40 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

FM-1960 Westbound At HARDY TOLL RD All Mainlanes Verified at 8:21 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

FM-2090 Eastbound At CROCKETT-MARTIN RD in Montgomery County All Mainlanes Verified at 11:17 AM today

FM-2090 Westbound At CROCKETT-MARTIN RD in Montgomery County All Mainlanes Verified at 11:15 AM today

FM-518 Northbound At WINDING WAY DR in Galveston County Left Lane,Right Lane,Center Lane Verified at 1:20 AM today

HARDY TOLL ROAD Northbound At BELTWAY 8-NORTH All Mainlanes Verified at 10:06 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

HARDY TOLL ROAD Northbound At IH-610 NORTH LOOP All Mainlanes Verified at 11:32 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

HARDY TOLL ROAD Northbound At RICHEY RD Entrance Ramp Detected at 9:59 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

HARDY TOLL ROAD Southbound At BELTWAY 8-NORTH Entrance Ramp Verified at 10:51 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

HARDY TOLL ROAD Southbound At IH-45 NORTH All Mainlanes Verified at 9:40 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

HARDY TOLL ROAD Southbound At RANKIN RD All Mainlanes Verified at 9:48 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

HARDY TOLL ROAD Southbound At RANKIN RD Entrance Ramp Verified at 10:07 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

HARDY TOLL ROAD Southbound At RILEY FUZZEL Entrance Ramp Verified at 11:00 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

WESTPARK TOLLWAY Eastbound At Harris-Ft Bend Co Line Left Shoulder,Right Shoulder,Left Lane,Right Lane,HOV Entrance Verified at 3:10 AM today

WESTPARK TOLLWAY Westbound At Post Oak All Mainlanes Verified at 1:42 AM today

EAST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Northbound At SH 3/OLD GALVESTON All Mainlanes Verified at 12:18 AM today

EAST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Northbound At SH-225 All Mainlanes Verified at 11:04 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

EAST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Southbound At SH-225 All Mainlanes Verified at 12:17 AM today

EAST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Southbound At SH-225 All Mainlanes Verified at 11:07 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

EAST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Southbound At W. Lake Houston Pkwy Left Shoulder,Right Shoulder,Left Lane,Right Lane,Center Lane Verified at 5:26 AM today

FORT BEND PARKWAY Southbound At US 90 ALTERNATE All Mainlanes Verified at 11:16 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

NORTH SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Eastbound At Mesa Rd Left Shoulder,Right Shoulder,Left Lane,Right Lane,Center Lane Verified at 5:23 AM today

NORTH SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Westbound At ELLA BLVD All Mainlanes Verified at 8:52 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

NORTH SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Westbound At ELLA BLVD Entrance Ramp Verified at 10:17 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

NORTH SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Westbound At SH-249 TOMBALL PARKWAY Exit Ramp Verified at 7:48 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

SOUTH SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Eastbound At BELLFORT All Mainlanes Verified at 12:07 AM today

SOUTH SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Eastbound At IH-45 GULF FWY Exit Ramp Verified at 12:03 AM today

SOUTH SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Westbound At IH-45 GULF FWY All Mainlanes Verified at 12:08 AM today

Tomball Tollway Northbound At Northpoint Blvd All Mainlanes Verified at 8:50 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

Tomball Tollway Southbound At FM 2920/ Waller-Tomball Left Shoulder,Left Lane,Center Lane Verified at 8:51 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

WEST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Northbound At IH-10 KATY Exit Ramp,Left Interchange Ramp,Right Interchange Ramp Verified at 9:11 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

WEST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Northbound At TANNER RD All Mainlanes Verified at 8:13 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

WEST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Northbound At US-290 NORTHWEST Exit Ramp,Left Interchange Ramp,Right Interchange Ramp Verified at 9:18 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)WEST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Northbound At WEST RD Right Shoulder,Right Lane,Center Lane Verified at 7:14 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

WEST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Southbound At IH-10 KATY Exit Ramp Verified at 6:27 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

WEST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Southbound At IH-69 SOUTHWEST Left Interchange Ramp,Right Interchange Ramp Verified at 9:16 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

WEST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Southbound At US-290 NORTHWEST Exit Ramp,Left Interchange Ramp,Right Interchange Ramp Verified at 9:14 PM on 2/14/2021 (still active)

IH-69 Northbound At Spur 10/Hartledge Rd to Reading Rd All Mainlanes Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM

NASA RD 1 Eastbound At IH-45 GULF to NASSAU BAY All Mainlanes Closed Continuous from Monday, February 15, 2021 12:57 AM to Wednesday, February 17, 2021 3:00 PM

IH-69 Southbound At Reading Rd to Spur 10/Hartledge Rd All Mainlanes Closed on Sunday, February 14, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM

NASA RD 1 Westbound At NASSAU BAY to IH-45 GULF All Mainlanes Closed Continuous from Monday, February 15, 2021 1:00 AM to Wednesday, February 17, 2021 3:00 PM

IH-69 SOUTHWEST Northbound At BELTWAY 8-WEST Left Interchange Ramp, Right Interchange Ramp Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM

IH-69 SOUTHWEST Southbound At BELTWAY 8-WEST Exit Ramp Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM

SH-146 Northbound Between W. MAIN to Missouri St All Mainlanes Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 10:25 PM

SH-225 Westbound At SH-146 to BELTWAY 8-EAST All Mainlanes Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 PM

SH-225 Eastbound Between BELTWAY 8-EAST to SH-146 All Mainlanes Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 10:25 PM

SH-146 Southbound Between Missouri St to W. MAIN All Mainlanes Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 10:25 PM

FM-1489 Southbound At WALLER-FORT BEND COUNTY LINE RD to GASSNER RD Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM

FM-359 Northbound At WALLER-HARRIS COUNTY LINE to US-290/SH-6 Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM

IH-10 Eastbound At BRAZOS RIVER/WALLER-AUSTIN COUNTY LINE to Fort Bend-Waller Co Ln Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM

IH-10 Westbound At Fort Bend-Waller Co Ln to BRAZOS RIVER/WALLER-AUSTIN COUNTY LINE Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM

US-90 Westbound At WALLER-FORTBEND CO LINE to Franklin St Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM

US-90 Eastbound At Franklin St to WALLER-FORTBEND CO LINE Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM

FM-362 Northbound Between FM-359 to WALLER-GRIMES COUNTY LINE Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM

FM-1489 Northbound At GASSNER RD to WALLER-FORT BEND COUNTY LINE RD Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM

FM-1458 Eastbound At BRAZOS RIVER/WALLER-AUSTIN COUNTY LINE to FM-359 Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM

FM-1458 Westbound At FM-359 to BRAZOS RIVER/WALLER-AUSTIN COUNTY LINE Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM

US-290 NORTHWEST Westbound At BELTWAY 8-WEST to FM-529 Exit Ramp Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM

US-290 NORTHWEST Eastbound At BELTWAY 8-WEST Exit Ramp Closed beginning Monday, February 15, 2021 9:00 AM

FM-529 Westbound At WALLER-HARRIS COUNTY LINE to BRAZOS RIVER/WALLER-AUSTIN COUNTY LINE Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021

9:00 AM

FM-529 Eastbound At BRAZOS RIVER/WALLER-AUSTIN COUNTY LINE to WALLER-HARRIS COUNTY LINE Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021

9:00 AM

FM-1887 Northbound At FM-359 to SH-159 Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM

US-290 NORTHWEST Westbound At SH-99 Lanier Pkwy to HARRIS-WALLER COUNTY LINE All Mainlanes Closed on Sunday, February 14, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SH-159 Northbound At BRAZOS RIVER/WALLER-AUSTIN COUNTY LINE to FM 1488/ 2nd St Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM

FM-3346 Eastbound At SH-159 to FM-359 Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM

FM-3346 Westbound At FM-359 to SH-159 Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM

BS-290 Westbound At WALLER-HARRIS COUNTY LINE to US-290/SH-6 Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM

US-290 NORTHWEST Eastbound At HARRIS-WALLER COUNTY LINE to SH-99 Lanier Pkwy Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM

US-290 Westbound At WALLER-HARRIS COUNTY LINE to BRAZOS RIVER/WALLER-WASHINGTON COUNTY LINE Closed beginning Sunday, February 14,2021 9:00 AM

FM-1098 Northbound At BS-290/ Cochran Rd to FM-1488/ Mayer Rd Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM

FM-1488 Eastbound At BS-290/ Austin St to WALLER-MONTGOMERY CO LINE Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM

SH-159 Southbound At FM 1488/ 2nd St to BRAZOS RIVER/WALLER-AUSTIN COUNTY LINE Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM

SH-6 Northbound At SH-159/BS-290 to WALLER-GRIMES COUNTY LINE Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM

FM-1887 Southbound At SH-159 to FM-359 Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM

FM-359 Southbound At US-290/SH-6 to WALLER-HARRIS COUNTY LINE Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM

BS-290 Eastbound At US-290/SH-6 to WALLER-HARRIS COUNTY LINE Closed on Sunday, February 14, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM

FM-1736 Northbound At US-290 to FM-1488 Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM

FM-1098 Southbound At FM-1488/ Mayer Rd to BS-290/ Cochran Rd Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM

US-290 Eastbound At BRAZOS RIVER/WALLER-WASHINGTON COUNTY LINE to WALLER-HARRIS COUNTY LINE Closed beginning Sunday, February 14,

2021 9:00 AM

FM-1736 Northbound At FM-1488 to US-290 Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM

FM-1488 Westbound At WALLER-MONTGOMERY CO LINE to BS-290/ Austin St Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM

IH-45 Northbound At WOODLANDS PKY/ROBINSON RD HOV Exit Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM

FM-1774 Northbound At FM-149 to MONTGOMERY-WALLER COUNTY LINE Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM

FM-1488 Eastbound Between MONTGOMERY-WALLER COUNTY LINE to Sherbrook Circle Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM

IH-45 Northbound At SH-242 Exit Ramp, Left Interchange Ramp Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM

SH-242 Westbound At IH-45 Exit Ramp Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM

FM-1774 Northbound At FM-1488 to FM-1486 All Mainlanes Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 5:00 PM

FM-2979 Westbound At FM-362 to SH-6 Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM

FM-2979 Westbound At FM-362 to SH-6 Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM

FM-1774 Southbound At FM-1486 to FM-1488 All Mainlanes Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 5:00 PM

FM-1774 Southbound At MONTGOMERY-WALLER COUNTY LINE to FM-149 Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM

SH-6 Southbound At WALLER-GRIMES COUNTY LINE to SH-159/BS-290 Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM

FM-1488 Westbound Between Sherbrook Circle to MONTGOMERY-WALLER COUNTY LINE Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM

FM-362 Southbound At WALLER-GRIMES COUNTY LINE to FM-359 Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM

FM-1097 Eastbound After PEEL RD to Lake Conroe All Mainlanes Closed on Sunday, February 14, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM