Houston-area waterpark's big spring break return leads week's top stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Houston's newest amusement park thunders back in time for spring break. Don't let this week's chilly temps fool you. A waterpark will feel really refreshing once the weather warms up.

2. Prominent Houston restaurant company announces surprise ownership split. The 20-plus year partnership produced some of Houston's most memorable restaurants, including Catalan, Ibiza, and Brasserie 19.

3. New Heights cafe and tea room blends Monica Pope's menu with top local talent. The cafe aims to serve its neighborhood with coffee and pastries in the morning and themed dinners at night.

4. Casual Upper Kirby bar honoring Houston's history announces last call. The bar's owner said the concept simply never found its footing.

5. Upscale new restaurant paying homage to Houston graces the Galleria area. A chef whose resume includes Brennan's and Underbelly has created the restaurant's decadent, Southern-inspired menu.