Casual Upper Kirby bar honoring Houston's history announces last call

An Upper Kirby bar known for its spacious patio and creative cocktails will shutter this week. Eighteen36 will close after service on Monday, February 7.

In a video posted to social media, managing partner Jason Scheinthal cited the economic disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic as the primary reason the restaurant couldn't go on. "Supply chain issues, staffing issues, shutdowns, Eighteen36 never really got its footing," he says.

The space will remain available for private events. Interested parties may email Scheinthal to inquire about rates and availability.

Opened in February 2020, Eighteen36 occupied the former Owl Bar space at 2221 W. Alabama St. It aimed to be a place where adults could relax over drinks.

True to its name, the design featured murals that paid homage to Houston's history. Diners could enjoy a menu created by The Roadster Grill, a beloved Greek-American restaurant that closed in 2017.