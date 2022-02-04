Houston's newest amusement park thunders back in time for spring break

Current weather conditions may make it hard to envision diving into a water park, but as locals with kids know, it’s never too early to start planning for spring break. With that in mind, Big Rivers Waterpark & Adventures has announced that it will reopen on Saturday, March 12.

The park and grounds will be open for spring break: March 12 through March 20. The Big Rivers water park will open on April 30. Season passes are available on the website and include spring break admission at no additional charge, a press release notes.

Admission to the venue is$19.99, plus tax when tickets are purchased online. Attractions included in admission are Cougar Climb, one of the tallest climbing walls in Texas; Wild Isle, a floating water park and challenge course on a lake; axe throwing, archery, gemstone mining, the petting zoo, Big Al’s Fishing Hole, and the Mystic Forest Maze.

Other attractions open include zip lines and rope courses, as well as an assortment of food options for an additional fee. As CultureMap previously reported, Big Rivers now also features Big Rivers Fairgrounds: 11 amusement park rides — from kiddie rides to thrill rides. Rides include:

Rolling Thunder – a spinning rollercoaster

SPINdletop – a pendulum that swings riders a full 360 degrees

Lafitte’s Fury – a rocking pirate ship

Screaming Eagles – a family attraction where the rider controls the flight path

Seven more rides, from kiddie to thrill rides

“We are excited about opening our gates on March 12 and starting our 2022 season,” said Carl Foy, marketing director of Big Rivers Waterpark & Adventures, in a statement. “Big Rivers has a longer season, open March 12 through December, and will be introducing our new amusement park area, The Fairgrounds, which will be included with 2022 season passes.”

---

Big Rivers Waterpark and Adventures; 23101 TX 242 in New Caney; open daily for spring break, from March 13 – March 21 from 11 am to 5 pm. For more information, ticket pricing and purchasing, and full schedule, visit the official site.