Houston lands FEMA-backed COVID-19 mega site, Gov. Greg Abbott says

Houston is expected to be one of two Texas cities to land a COVID-19 vaccine super site created in coordination with the federal government.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made the announcement Monday, February 8, also naming Dallas for the FEMA-supported mass vaccinations.

According to Abbott, initial plans likely call for two sites with 5,000 to 6,000 additional vaccinations per day. The site would be in operation seven days a week for eight weeks.

Abbott said two of the state's largest cities would get the first sites, with possible expansion to other locations.

A start date wasn't immediately stated.

Locations for the first super sites were also not yet announced, though over the weekend, President Biden expressed wanting to use NFL stadiums for vaccine distribution.

Given that both metropolitans hold NFL venues, Houston's NRG Stadium and the Dallas-area's AT&T Stadium could likely fit into the super site plans.

---

