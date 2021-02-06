Luby's big reveal leads Houston's most popular stories of the week

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Texas' beloved Luby's Cafeteria chain reveals timeline for shuttering all remaining locations. Fewer locations of the cafeteria chain remain open as the company winds down operations.

2. Tilman Fertitta takes much of his empire public in massive $6.6 billion merger. The merger with with FAST Acquisition Corp. will add $2 billion to Fertitta's net worth.

3. Houston lands new nonstop flights from discount airline. The new flights to Cancun and Vegas will start in September.

4. Innovative new French pop-up steps in for acclaimed downtown Houston restaurant. The Littlefoot pop-up will serve as a showcase for rising star chef Kaitlin Steets.

5. New Black-owned coffee shop serves up caffeine fixes and sweet treats downtown. The cafe has earned a following for its boudin kolaches and rotating selection of cheesecakes.