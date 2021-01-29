New Black-owned coffee shop serves up caffeine fixes and sweet treats downtown

A new coffee shop has perked up downtown. Brothers Ricardo “RJ” Wilson and Jason “Ian” Wilson have opened Day 6 Coffee Co. at 910 Prairie St., which they claim is the only Black-owned coffee shop in downtown.

Named for the Biblical passage where god gives control over plants and animals to humans, the owners see Day 6 as more than just a place to satisfy a caffeine craving. RJ Wilson tells CultureMap he sees Day 6 as both a gathering place where people can exchange ideas and a platform to promote local artists and craftspeople.

Wilson learned to appreciate coffee while studying abroad in Barcelona. He’d share conversation over espresso with one of his hosts.

“It put me on coffee as a meditative, spiritual drink as opposed to wine or beer,” he recalls. “I wanted to bring that experience back to Texas.”

The brothers saw an opportunity to create that space in downtown. They attribute part of their ability to secure the location to the downturn created by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Being from Houston, we know the historical impact of downtown,” RJ Wilson says. “If we can ride the wave of COVID, things would come back online.”

When office workers and arts patrons return to the area, Day 6 will be ready with a mix of bar seating, tables, and couches. Local artwork and books from local authors adorn the walls. The shop stays open until 10 pm during the week and midnight on the weekends.

Coffee drinkers will find all the usual options as well as the shop’s signature Texas latte, which is made with caramel and vanilla bean. The cheesecake latte pairs well with the rotating selection of cheesecakes prepared by Ian Wilson, and they added a lavender latte in response to customer requests.

Kolaches filled with either brisket or boudain have proven popular with customers, as have brisket and cheese breakfast tacos. Ian Wilson has decided that February’s cheesecakes will include both red velvet and king cake.

“We’re slowly learning the neighborhood, getting to know more people,” Wilson says.